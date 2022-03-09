Fairmont Senior had nearly a year to dwell on its last trip to the Charleston Coliseum, which ended in a bitter Class AAA girls basketball state championship game loss to Nitro in 2021.
On Wednesday, No. 8-seeded Sissonville felt the full brunt of a year’s worth of Polar Bear frustration — and if Senior’s quarterfinal performance was any indication, it’s going to take quite an effort to derail it this time around.
It was a blitzing of historic fashion from the outset as the No. 1 Polar Bears (22-1) scored the game’s first 26 points, led 55-7 at halftime and left a trail of Class AAA state tournament records in its wake in a 93-24 battering of Sissonville.
Fairmont Senior set up a semifinal date against the winner of No. 4 Nitro and No. 5 PikeView at 7:15 p.m. on Friday. The Wildcats and Panthers were set to play after press time on Wednesday evening.
Should Nitro prevail, one would imagine quite a motivated bunch of Polar Bears on Friday, but it would be tough to envision an effort that could possibly be any more focused or efficient than the one Fairmont Senior put together on Wednesday.
“I think we’re playing the best basketball we’ve played and this is the right time to do it,” senior guard Marley Washenitz said.
Along the way on Wednesday, Fairmont Senior set an all-class state tournament record for margin of victory, breaking the mark of 63 shared by Parkersburg (81-18 over Hampshire in 2019) and St. Joseph (91-28 over Midland Trail in 2012).
The Polar Bears also matched the Class AAA single-game record for assists with 26 (Huntington, 2000) and broke the record for field goals in a game with 37, besting the mark of 34 by Parkersburg in 2019.
Washenitz, who was named the Mary Ostrowski Award winner on Sunday after sharing it with Nitro’s Baylee Goins last year, certainly played in a manner befitting the hardware. For a stretch, Washenitz was on quadruple-double watch before exiting the contest for good early in the fourth quarter.
She settled for 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting with 11 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals. Fellow seniors Laynie Beresford (18 points), Meredith Maier (15 points, eight rebounds) and Emily Starn (14 points) also factored heavily into the result. All four of them entered the state tournament averaging double-figure scoring.
The Polar Bears (24-1) shot 60.7% from the floor, buoyed by 29 fast-break points and 56 points in the paint.
“We were able to get out in some transition off of our defense, we came very strong today, so, very pleased with it,” Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines said. “[Transition] gives us more opportunities to be successful.
“Even if we were not making jump shots, I felt like defensively we created enough transition that we were able to give ourselves a cushion.”
With only two seniors on the roster and none in the starting lineup, the future is bright for Sissonville, and the hope is that Wednesday’s lopsided loss, though painful, will serve as a valuable learning tool.
“They got a chance to see what it’s like to be at that top level, top tier,” Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan said. “Hopefully next year moving forward they got a barometer to what it takes to be at the highest level, and I think they saw it today. I think it opened their eyes and, if anything, it’s going to make them work harder in the offseason.”
Madison McCutcheon led Sissonville (11-14) with eight points.