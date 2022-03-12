From a scoring and shooting standpoint, the last three games weren't Dionna Gray's best.
In nearly every other manner, however, the Huntington senior guard played superb basketball to help the Highlanders win their second consecutive Class AAAA girls basketball state championship.
Gray scored 15 points Saturday to lead the top-seeded Highlanders (24-1) to a 41-36 victory over No. 2 seed Morgantown (22-3) in the finals at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. She also made nine steals, issued two assists and, at 5-foot-3, blocked two shots. That performance was typical of her last three games, as Gray contributed at least as much in other categories than scoring.
"I shot well this season, but didn't finish well the last three games shooting-wise," said Gray, the Gatorade state Player of the Year. "We won, though, and that's all that matters to me."
Gray said she takes pride in her defense, figuring that preventing the opposition from scoring is as good as putting points on the board.
"Defense especially," Gray said. "Our man-to-man wasn't working and we got out of that into a 1-3-1 (zone) and that worked for us. It was good to be able to change and know that we could adjust."
Gray averaged 12.3 points in the state tournament, but also five assists and five steals per game. In the final minute of Saturday's victory, Gray made two key steals to secure the win.
The Kent State signee came up big when the Highlanders needed her most. Her basket with 2:42 to play in the third quarter boosted Huntington's lead to 27-18, its largest of the game. After the Mohigans whittled the deficit to three points, Gray rolled off a pick by Imani Hickman and made a 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the game to run the lead out to 35-29.
Morgantown came back strong. Lily Jordan made a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to pull the Mohigans within 37-34. Gray responded with a free throw to extend the lead to four and essentially put the game out of reach.
For the tournament, Gray finished with 37 points, 15 assists and 15 steals. Her pesky defense bothered opponents from George Washington, Cabell Midland and Morgantown.
Hickman, a senior signed to Alderson Broaddus, finish the tournament with 43 points, many off crisp passes from Gray.
Gray said the key to the state championship was scoring prevention.
"We played our game and converted that good defense to offense," she said.