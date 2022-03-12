All week long during the girls basketball state tournament, Huntington’s Dionna Gray, the Gatorade state Player of the Year, struggled mightily with her shot.
But it hadn’t stopped the Highlander point guard from having an impact on the game, and never was that truer than on the most pivotal plays of Saturday night’s state championship game.
After Morgantown cut Huntington’s lead to two with 32.1 seconds left and got the ball back, Gray came up with steals on consecutive possessions and it enabled the Highlanders to hold on and escape with a 41-36 victory in the Class AAAA title tilt at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
With the win, No. 1 Huntington captured its second-straight big-school crown and gave longtime coach Lonnie Lucas the fourth of his career.
The matchup figured to be a slugfest between two defensive-minded teams, and that is certainly what transpired. Morgantown shot just 25% for the game (11 for 44) with Huntington not faring much better at 34.1% (14 for 41). The Mohigans turned the ball over 15 times and Huntington committed 14 miscues.
But while their successes are similar, their methods are not, and the tug of war for tempo between the Highlanders’ chaos and the Mohigans’ deliberateness swung in Huntington’s favor early and often, and in the end it made an undeniable difference.
“Coming out in the game I think they were a little bit more nervous than we were,” Gray said. “We were able to use not only our size, but our speed and athleticism against them. We hadn’t seen that team yet this year but watching the film you could recognize that, so coming into the game we knew we had to play fast-paced. That’s pretty much how we play every game.”
The Highlanders (24-1) were able to assume control with a 16-4 run across the second and third quarters, putting Huntington up 27-18. From there, although Morgantown clawed its way back in on several occasions, the Mohigans just couldn’t break through as the Highlanders came up with pivotal plays and shots when they needed them.
That was never truer than with 10.2 seconds left, when Jada Turner stepped to the foul line after a Gray steal with the Highlanders leading by two and with a chance to put the game out of reach.
“To be honest, it felt normal, like a normal free throw,” Turner said. “In travel ball, we have games like this all the time where I have to shoot free throws at the end. I’m used to it.”
It certainly appeared that way as Turner swished them both, making the score 40-36.
As Morgantown hurried up court, Gray knocked the ball loose again on the other end, and that, plus one more Imani Hickman free throw, wrapped things up.
For Gray and Hickman, Saturday marked the end of a journey that included three state championships -- two straight for Huntington and one for St. Joseph in 2019. The state tournament was canceled in the middle of the quarterfinal round in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both of them reflected on their time in the Charleston Coliseum over the past four years.
“It feels good to win, especially switching schools and everything,” Hickman said. “I had a great season with my team the two years I was here.”
“I was under the wing of two good coaches,” Gray said. “It means a lot with the team I had. My freshman year I was looking up to [St. Joseph teammates] and we were able to fill their spots. Being able to be the leader was a little different. It feels good. Coming here and never losing a game feels better.”
Gray finished with a game-high 15 points and Hickman added 10 points and eight rebounds. Amara Jackson just missed a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
Jason White coached the last game of his tenure at Morgantown after nine seasons that included six trips to the state tournament and three state titles. While he reflected on his time a bit later, he credited Huntington first.
“I want to give a bunch of credit to the Huntington Highlanders, what a basketball team, what a game for a championship,” White said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to be.
“We got sped up and that’s a credit to Huntington and how athletic they are and their quickness and what they can do to us. Sometimes you have to look across there and say 'They had to beat you tonight,' and they did. We didn’t lose it. They won it.”
Lily Jordan led Morgantown with 10 points and 11 rebounds.