The Class A girls basketball state championship game may have been at the beginning of the day on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum, but the ending is what will be remembered for years to come.
After Cameron’s Ashlynn Van Tassell hit a free throw to tie the game at 50 with 4.2 seconds to go, Ashlee Dobbs deflected the ensuing inbounds pass and the ball landed in the waiting hands of Maci Neely, who fired a 3-pointer that swished through the net as the horn sounded, delivering the No. 2 Dragons a thrilling 53-50 victory over No. 1 Gilmer County and the program’s first state championship.
The hectic final seconds ended a nail-biting, see-saw fourth quarter that was worth the price of admission for those that weathered the snow.
“Right off the bat, win or lose, I think it was a great basketball game to watch,” Cameron coach Holly Pettit said. “Great game to watch, fun to coach, fun to be a part of.”
Both teams made plays as the squads traded blows down the stretch, but it will be the missed opportunities that will haunt Gilmer. The Titans (24-2) made just 10 of 28 layups and missed six free throws in the fourth quarter, going 7 for 16 for the game.
Some of those missed foul shots kept Gilmer from putting the game out of reach. The Titans went on an 11-0 run across the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to go up 43-40 with 6:07 remaining.
Gilmer missed its next five free-throw attempts, however, as Cameron got baskets from Dobbs and Van Tassell to retake the lead at 44-43 with 4:23 to go.
The teams traded the lead three more times over the ensuing 3:23, the last of which came on a three-point play from Gilmer’s Trinity Bancroft to give the Titans a 50-48 advantage with a minute to go.
After an empty possession for Cameron, Gilmer’s Allie Ellyson missed the front end of a one-and-one with 29 seconds remaining, giving the Dragons (23-4) one last chance.
After a timeout with 15.5 seconds to go, Cameron got two more offensive rebounds before Van Tassell was fouled with 4.2 seconds to go. She swished the first and, after a timeout, buried the second to tie the game at 50.
The following 4.2 seconds, ending in Neely’s 3 and a chaotic celebration pileup, will go down as one of the more memorable endings in state tournament history.
Prior to the shot, Neely was 1 for 9 from the floor, but with time rapidly slipping away, she admitted she had no time to think about the implications. After, she still struggled to find words and thoughts.
“I just shot it and it went in, I guess,” Neely shrugged. “It’s unbelievable, I guess.”
The last two offensive rebounds helped decide the ending, but it was a factor from the outset as Cameron built a 45-27 rebounding edge to help negate 29 turnovers forced by Gilmer’s press.
Van Tassell broke the all-class record for rebounds in a tournament with 63, besting the mark of 60 set by South Charleston’s Alexis Hornbuckle in 2004. It started with a single-game all-class record 31 in the team’s quarterfinal win over River View.
Certainly her performance was key, but it will be the missed opportunities on Gilmer's end that will loom largest to Titans coach Amy Chapman.
“I think it’s obvious we just did not make our easy ones around the rim,” Chapman said. “We missed a ton of layups, easy ones we normally make. I think that was the deciding factor in the game.
“I felt like if we just could’ve made our layups we could’ve been comfortable in this game. It didn’t happen. It wasn’t our night. Unfortunately, there’s a winner and there’s a loser and we just came out short.”
Van Tassell finished with 27 points and 19 boards with Ashlee Dobbs adding 11 points for Cameron. Bancroft led the Titans with 19 points with Emma Taylor chipping in 16.