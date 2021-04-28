Following the first half, about the only intrigue remaining in Wednesday’s Nitro-Midland Trail Class AAA girls basketball state quarterfinal was the triple-double watch on Wildcats’ All-State senior point guard Baylee Goins.
Goins didn’t quite get there, most likely because she only played 23 minutes, but Nitro was more than happy to take home a 63-28 victory and advance to Friday’s 11:15 a.m. semifinal against No. 2 Fairmont Senior.
With Nitro ahead 61-17 and 6:02 left in the game, Goins subbed out with 15 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. It looked like she was done for the day, but then Wildcats coach Pat Jones sent her back to the scorer’s table to report in with a little more than four minutes left. But before Goins could get back on the floor, Nitro called a timeout and Goins was summoned back to the bench for good.
Did someone put a bug in Jones’ ear about Goins’ possible triple-double, a state tournament rarity?
“I was protecting her legs for the next game,’’ Jones said. “Taylor [Maddox] looked a little winded, but then one of my assistants told me I hadn’t burned any timeouts, so I burned a timeout and saved Baylee’s legs. I let [Maddox] work the ball a little more so that Baylee’s not the only one handling the ball night in and night out.’’
Goins was certainly stellar when she was on the floor, sinking 4 of 6 from 3-point range and driving and dishing to open teammates, beneficiaries of all her assists. Maddox and Danielle Ward each finished with 10 points and Emily Lancaster added nine for the No. 3 seed Wildcats (16-1), who earned their 13th straight win.
Jones was also impressed with his team’s 18 steals, five of which came from Goins.
“I thought we played an outstanding game today, especially on defense,’’ he said. “I told them before the game we have to outrebound them because they had us a little outsized, but Emily and Brooklyn [Bowen] and Baylee all stepped up real big inside.
“I thought our defensive pressure really stood out today against their team. I’m not saying they’re a bad team, but I thought steals-wise, we had a lot of steals today.’’
It didn’t take Goins long to figure out what the No. 6 Patriots (8-2) were doing on defense.
“They had one girl on me the whole time,’’ Goins said, “but they weren’t matching up with the rest of my teammates, so I would go off the dribble and find my open teammates.’’
Midland Trail coach John Mark Kincaid explained his team’s defensive options against Goins.
“The plan was to know where she was,’’ Kincaid said. “Let’s play not aggressive, but passive-aggressive. Backpedal, help. We lost her a couple times and should have double-teamed her.
“Really, the first quarter with their offense [was] more not our defense, other than we just didn’t make shots. I think our defense would have worked if we made a shot or two.’’
Nitro vaulted into leads of 17-4 after one quarter and 36-9 at halftime against the Patriots, who moved up from Class A to AAA this season in the state’s new four-class setup.
“I thought we had a good plan,’’ Kincaid said, “and we watched the video, and I really we thought we could compete with them. Still do – even though they wore us out. You shoot 3 for 20 the first half – we just couldn’t buy a shot – had a bunch of turnovers. I think the nerves really affected us more than we thought.
“But super proud of this team … before the season started, we moved up to triple-A and I don’t think anybody sitting here thought we had a chance to win our first sectional game.’’ Meghan Gill led Trail with 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jolee Stephenson also grabbed 11 boards.
On Friday, Nitro tries to secure a spot in the state championship game for the first time since 2001 when it lost to Capital 41-38 in the Class AAA finals. Prior to last season, the Wildcats hadn’t even appeared in the state tournament since 2007.
Goins was asked if making the final four was a big thing, or if it’s getting back to the finals for the first time in 20 years.
“They’re both big things,’’ Goins said, “because we never came this far, so that’s obviously a big thing. But the championship’s even bigger.’’