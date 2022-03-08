In a way, Tuesday’s girls basketball state tournament appearance felt like the culmination of four years of work for four Buffalo seniors.
But Class AA top-seeded Parkersburg Catholic has even loftier aspirations, and on Tuesday the Crusaderettes played the part of a team that’s just starting its journey, not finishing it.
Catholic came out on fire, hitting 10 of 13 shots in the first quarter in building a 29-5 lead and cruised from there in a 69-19 romp over the No. 8-seeded Bison in a quarterfinal matchup. The Crusaderettes set a Class AA tournament record for fewest points allowed, breaking the mark of 23 yielded by Tucker County against Guyan Valley in 1991.
Parkersburg Catholic set up a semifinal showdown against No. 4 Petersburg at 1 p.m. Friday. The Vikings dispatched of No. 5 Frankfort 47-41 earlier Tuesday.
It was certainly a remarkable journey for Buffalo (13-8), which made its first state-tournament appearance in 31 years by going on the road and knocking off Ravenswood in a thrilling regional co-final.
Parkersburg Catholic, which has appeared in two straight state championship games, ensured that the Bison’s story wouldn’t have another chapter.
“We knew coming in that they were very good, very, very good and we knew we would struggle with their pressure a little bit,” Buffalo coach Mike Kelly said. “I’ve seen basketball for a long, long time and they shot the lights out of the basket.
“I can’t fault my girls. They played hard and sometimes the better team wins. I’ll just say my girls fought. They haven’t quit all year. It’s been 31 years since we’ve been here and it was their goal to get here. They never gave up, they had a goal to get back here and they did.”
The Crusaderettes (22-0) were led by Leslie Huffman, who fell just a steal short of a triple-double, registering 27 points, 10 assists and nine thefts. She exited late in the third quarter and sat the entirety of the fourth after knocking down 9 of 13 shots, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range.
Now a senior, Huffman has appeared in both of the aforementioned state championship games, with one in 2019 and one last season (the 2020 state tournament was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Last year, Catholic entered as the top seed in Class AA only to be knocked off by Wyoming East in the state championship game. This season, the Crusaderettes have pummeled their competition, cruising into Tuesday undefeated with an average margin of victory of 40.7 points per game.
Huffman, who along with fellow senior Lanie Ross has had her fair share of heartbreak at the Charleston Coliseum, didn’t shy away when asked if Tuesday’s performance served as a statement.
“I think so,” Huffman said. “We knew what we needed to get done to continue. Nobody wants their season to end and we knew that Buffalo was going to come in and give it their all as well and they did.”
Buffalo’s Kaylee Bowling hit a driving layup in the early going to make the score 3-2 but Catholic would outscore the Bison 41-3 the rest of the half. The Crusaderettes didn’t commit their first turnover until the 2:05 mark of the second quarter, and by then, they had a 40-5 lead.
Catholic forced 29 turnovers, converting those into 37 points.
Kaylee Bowling had nine points to lead Buffalo. Bowling, Abby Darnley, Katie Darnley and Lilly Wyant played her last game for the Bison.
“Getting to the state tournament, that was our one goal,” Bowling said. “Actually stepping out on the floor was a really cool experience.”