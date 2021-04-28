Petersburg nearly put on a clinic of how not to close out a game at the girls basketball state tournament Wednesday afternoon.
The Vikings, making their first visit to the big show since 2007, went scoreless for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter before hanging on to a 49-46 victory against Charleston Catholic in a tight but turnover-filled Class AA quarterfinal.
Kym Minnich donated a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds) for the No. 3 seed Vikings (15-1), who advance into Friday’s 9:30 a.m. semifinal against either Wyoming East or Mingo Central.
Following a back-and-forth first half, Petersburg used a strong third quarter to take a 45-33 lead into the final period, but then the bottom fell out of its offense. The Vikings were 1 of 13 shooting in the fourth period, 2 of 8 on free throws and committed several of their 32 turnovers against a tenacious Irish defense.
“Both teams pride themselves on their defense,’’ said Petersburg coach Jon Webster, “and I think at times both teams kind of took control. It got to the fourth quarter and it seemed like Charleston Catholic weared on us a little bit, so hats off to them. They did a great job sticking with what they do.
“From the very beginning, we’ve made our focus on the defense. Even if you can’t throw the ball in the ocean, you can always guard somebody. We struggled in the fourth quarter throwing the ball in the ocean, so we had to rely on that defense and just kept playing hard and getting after the ball, and Charleston Catholic did, too.’’
The No. 6 seed Irish (9-4) weren’t exactly lighting it up themselves on offense, finishing the game shooting 25% from the floor with 30 turnovers. But they kept chipping away at that 45-33 deficit as Petersburg’s dry spell kept going and going.
Catholic got within 45-41 on a rebound goal with 3:07 left by Sydney Bolles (19 points, eight rebounds, six blocked shots) and had four good looks at the basket over the next couple of minutes, all to no avail. Jenna Burgess then ended the Vikings’ cold snap with a pull-up jumper for a 47-41 lead with 59 seconds to go.
The Irish made one last push, getting a steal and three-point play from Bolles with 3.5 seconds left to make it 49-46.
Petersburg, though, was able to get the ball across midcourt before it went out of bounds with about one second remaining, and didn’t let the Irish get anywhere close enough to launch a potentially tying 3 at the buzzer.
Hannah Rahin added 14 points and eight rebounds for Catholic, which made the state tournament field for the first time since 2018.
“I felt like in the first half, we had some of those Civic Center jitters,’’ Rahin said, “and for me it was definitely hard with Sydney being in foul trouble because she helps me get a lot of stuff going.’’
Bolles, the team’s back-line stopper, picked up her second foul with 2:21 left in the first quarter and sat for a while, but then was whistled for her third with 2:30 to go before halftime and again subbed out. She didn’t foul out, but often had to play wary defense while on the floor in the second half.
“The coaches were saying to me to not try and jump up,’’ Bolles said, “and use your long arms to your advantage because sometimes you don’t even have to jump to get that third foul, fourth foul. And bring energy on the bench when I am in foul trouble because it matters all the way around.’’
There were six ties and five lead changes in the first half, which ended with Petersburg up 28-27 on a last-second driving shot by Kayla Lantz (nine points, eight rebounds).
“A lot of respect for Petersburg,’’ said Irish coach Wes Hevener. “They’ve got a lot of talent. We knew coming in it would be difficult. They’re very physical and run some good sets. Defensively, we watched on film their 2-2-1 press and they turned people over a lot, and, looking at the stats, they kind of did that to us a little bit.’’