Wednesday’s nightcap at the Charleston Coliseum didn’t quite stretch into Thursday, ending right around 11:14 p.m.
But in terms of Nitro’s bid at a second-straight championship as well as it’s streak of surviving dramatic, postseason affairs, the clock struck midnight with a painful series of gut-punching plays.
No. 5 PikeView got a putback layup as time expired from Hannah Harden to send the game in overtime and outscored the Wildcats 13-3 in the extra session, completing a rally from 11 down in the first half to score a 55-45 win in the final Class AAA quarterfinal.
With the win, the Panthers (17-7) set up a semifinal date with top-seeded Fairmont Senior at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The Polar Bears breezed past Sissonville 93-24 in a contest earlier on Wednesday.
“Wow, what a fight,” Panthers coach Tracy Raban said. “Our girls could’ve easily hung their heads in the first quarter, we made a couple of defensive changes and these kids never quit fighting and that’s been the whole season.
“It’s all on them. They fought and never quit.”
The Wildcats, who have repeatedly displayed a penchant for late-game rallies and postseason triumphs, seemed to be on the brink of another, up 41-37 and with possession with just 1:12 left to play. But a steal and a layup for PikeView's Brooke Craft cut the lead to two and set off a sequence of events that were helped by the Wildcats’ struggles at the free-throw line.
Freshman Ava Edwards went to the stripe with 42.6 seconds left and made just 1 of 2, and PikeView’s Hannah Perdue did the same with 27 ticks remaining, making the score 42-40. Riley Meadows had a look at tying the game but her layup rimmed out, and after a Nitro rebound, Taylor Maddox went to the line with 8.7 seconds to go.
But both of Maddox’s attempts were off. Perdue gathered the rebound and sprinted down the floor for a floater attempt that rimmed out, only to fall into the waiting hands of Harden, who was good on the putback, tying the game and setting off a frenzied celebration on the Panthers’ bench.
“I was just there at the right moment and it happened to go in when it mattered,” Harden said.
Once the game went into overtime, PikeView never looked back, scoring the first nine points of the extra period and cruising from there.
“What a game,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “It just wasn’t our night. I told the girls in the locker room, you’re going to take lumps, you’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some, but it’s how you bounce back, not just in basketball but in life in general.”
The outcome was a culmination of severe second-half offensive issues for the Wildcats. After making 10 of 23 shots before halftime, Nitro (15-9) mustered just 6 of 34 the rest of the way and finished the game just 1 for 14 from 3-point range.
Meanwhile, the opposite was true for PikeView, which fell into an eight-point halftime deficit (25-17) after making just 7 of 34 shots in the first half but shot a much better 9 of 25 from there on out.
For the Wildcats, it marked the end for four senior starters -- Emily Lancaster, Lena Elkins, Patricia Ward and Danielle Ward -- who have been a part of three consecutive state-tournament runs, a feat believed never to have been accomplished at Nitro before.
Despite the enormous highs of a year ago, Wednesday’s crushing defeat left a close-knit group feeling the weight of the end.
“The locker room is a train wreck right now but it’s just because we’re so tight as a family,” Jones said. “We’ve grown so much over the last four years. It’s been a privilege to coach these four seniors.
“They’ve grown night in, night out, every practice, every game, they never gave up and it shows the growth of Nitro. We’ve had kids come out that never played basketball before. We’ve had kids coming in that want to play basketball when they see what we’re doing.”
Lancaster registered a double-double with 17 points and 18 rebounds and was 6 for 11 from the floor. Elkins fouled out with six minutes to go in the game. Edwards finished with 10 points, all of which came in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Perdue paced PikeView with 20 points with Anyah Brown adding 12 points and 12 rebounds.