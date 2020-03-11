As PikeView's Laken McKinney took to the free throw line in the waning minutes of the Panthers' Class AA girls basketball state quarterfinal against Fairmont Senior, there were tears in her eyes. They were tears of joy.
McKinney's free throws were icing an upset in the tournament's opening game, sixth-seeded PikeView's 59-55 win over the third-seeded Polar Bears. It also marked PikeView coach Karen Miller's first state-tournament win in what is her final season at the helm.
"This group of girls has fought hard and they have a big heart," Miller said. "Our defense has been amazing the last month and I'm so proud about how we played from beginning to end."
That defense helped the Panthers (18-8) hold the Polar Bears (20-6) to 22-of-73 shooting (30.1 percent) from the floor, including 0 for 12 from 3-point range. Fairmont was able to pull down 27 offensive rebounds, but could get only 11 second-chance points out of them. Miller and Fairmont Senior coach Corey Hines both credited that to PikeView's 6-foot-2 McKinney and 6-1 Shiloh Bailey.
Not only did the two combine for 40 points -- 25 from McKinney and 15 from Bailey -- but they also combined for 30 rebounds -- 18 from McKinney and 12 from Bailey -- and nine blocks -- five from Bailey and four from McKinney. That helped PikeView weather 24 turnovers and a 7-for-20 day from the free throw line. McKinney made just 2 of her last 5 from the stripe, but it was enough to turn a two-point lead into a four-point lead in the game's last 15 seconds.
Fairmont Senior fared little better from the free throw line, making just 11 of 25. The Polar Bears went 6 for 11 from the line in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Marley Washenitz finished with a triple-double in Fairmont Senior's losing effort. Washenitz scored 22 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and swiped 10 steals. Morgan Lilley scored 16 points with 13 rebounds for the Polar Bears.