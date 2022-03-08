Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank, a 6-foot-1 junior, set a Class A girls basketball state tournament record with 25 rebounds, finished with 16 points and hit two free throws with six seconds remaining to give the Mountain Lions a 46-45 win over defending state champion Tug Valley Tuesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum.
No. 6 seed Tucker County (19-6) advances to Thursday’s first Class A semifinal at 11:15 a.m. against No. 2 seed Cameron (22-4), which defeated No. 7 River View 74-43 Tuesday.
No. 3 seed Tug Valley (17-6) made only 11 of 73 attempts from the floor (15.1%), including just 5 of 31 on 3-pointers.
Tug Valley’s Audrey Evans connected on a 3-pointer from the left wing to put the Panthers in front 45-44 with 18 seconds left. Tucker County’s Jayden Kuhn was fouled on a drive with nine seconds left and came up short on the front end of the one-and-one, but Colebank yanked down the offensive rebound, was fouled and calmly sank the two free throws that won it for Tucker County.
Evans’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer did not draw iron.
Kaylea Baisden led Tug Valley with 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals while Evans had 10 points, 10 boards and four steals.
No. 2 Cameron 74, No. 7 River View 43: Just two games after Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank broke the Class A state tournament record with 25 rebounds in a game, the Dragons’ Ashlynn Van Tassell shattered it, registering an all-class record with 31 boards to go with 29 points as Cameron rolled to a quarterfinal win.
Cameron set up a semifinal date against Tucker at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Van Tassell’s 31 rebounds were part of a 55-34 edge on the glass as the Dragons held a 22-11 advantage in second-chance points and cashed in 29 River View turnovers into 34 points. Kenzie Clutter added 11 points Cameron (22-4) with Emilee Dobbs scoring 10.
Haylie Payne paced River View (16-9) with 16 points with Trista Lester contributing nine points and 12 boards.
Class AA
No. 4 Petersburg 47, No. 5 Frankfort 41: The Vikings used a 13-3 third quarter to seize control, built a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter and coasted to a quarterfinal win.
Petersburg will play the winner of No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic and No. 8 Buffalo in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday. The Crusaderettes and Bison played after press time on Tuesday.
Braylee Corbin led Petersburg (21-4) with 13 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Halley Smith led three double-figure scorers for the Falcons (15-8) with 12 points, followed by Arin Lease with 11 and Tinsley Grove with 10.
Tuesday was the fourth meeting between the teams, with the Vikings taking three of them.
Gilmer County 69, Union 27: The top-seeded Titans scored 38 points off 42 Union turnovers in steamrolling to a spot in the semifinals.
Gilmer will face the winner of fourth-seeded Doddridge County and fifth-seeded Webster County at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Highlanders and Bulldogs were set to play after press time on Tuesday.
Ten Titans scored in Tuesday’s game, led by Carrah Ferguson with 13 points, Trinity Bancroft with 12 and Emma Taylor with 10. Gilmer (23-2), which led 17-0 after the first quarter, scored 32 points off fast breaks while holding the Tigers to two.
Olivia Bomboy, Alyson Streets and Bailey Evans each had four points to pace Union. Streets added 10 rebounds.