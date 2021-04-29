Cat Wassick connected on 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute and finished with 19 points to help No. 4 seed Morgantown hang on for a 57-54 win over fifth-seeded Wheeling Park in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Mohigans (12-2) advance to Friday’s semifinals, where they take on top-seeded Huntington at 5:30 p.m.
Morgantown got off to a hot start, hitting 9 of 13 shots — — including 3 of 6 from the 3-point line — to take a commanding 21-5 lead after the first quarter.
Park rallied in the second period, outscoring the Mohigans 20-9 and trailed by just five at the break.
The Patriots opened the fourth quarter with a 14-4 to run to trim the deficit to 49-46, but Morgantown’s Sofia Wassick made four straight free throws to push the Mohigans lead up to seven, and set the stage for Cat Wassick to ice the game from there.
Kaitlyn Ammons led Morgantown with 20 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks and Sofia Wassick finished with 10 points.
Bella Abernathy paced the Patriots (15-4) with 14 points, while Asia Roby recorded 11, and Lindsey Garrison and Sophie Abraham each chipped in 10.
Tug Valley 49, Tucker County 31: Kaylea Baisden registered 17 points, nine rebounds, and five steals to lead No. 1 seed Tug Valley to a win in the Class A girls basketball state tournament semifinals.
The Panthers (14-2) take on second-seeded Cameron in Saturday’s championship game at 12:30 p.m. It’s their first state title game appearance in school history.
Makayla May added a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards and Alyssa Newsome chipped in 10 points for Tug.
The Mountain Lions shot 34% from the floor but committed 27 turnovers, leading to 17 points for the Panthers.
Tug Valley held a 23-12 lead at halftime.
Macy Helmick had nine points to lead Tucker County (17-5).
Cameron 44, Calhoun County 28: Lili Neely a team-high 17 points as Cameron advanced to the Class A finals.
The second-seeded Dragons (18-1) have limited state tournament opponents to 52 points in their two wins. Cameron will play in the title game at 10 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s second semifinal between No. 1 Tug Valley and No. 4 Tucker County.
Calhoun County (14-4) scored no more than eight points in any quarter and its only lead was 2-0.
Freshman guard Kenzie Clutter scored 13 first-half points to lead Cameron to a 25-14 lead at the break. She finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Another Dragons freshman, Ashlynn Van Tassell, added nine points and a game-high 14 rebounds despite early foul trouble.
Josie Montgomery had 11 points for Calhoun.