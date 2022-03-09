No. 3 seed North Marion forced 35 turnovers and set a Class AAA girls basketball state tournament team record with 15 blocked shots on its way to a 61-23 win over No. 6 Keyser Wednesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
North Marion’s win sets up a semifinal date with No. 2 Logan at 11:15 a.m. Friday. The Wildcats defeated No. 7 Philip Barbour Wednesday afternoon.
North Marion’s Katlyn Carson had 11 blocks to go with 11 rebounds and five points. Olivia Toland led all scorers with 19 points for the Huskies with Emma Freels adding 10. North Marion (23-2) led 15-7 after the first quarter and used a 15-2 second quarter to carry a 30-9 lead into halftime.
Keyser (17-8), which was held to 15.7% shooting (8 for 51). was led by Aly Smith’s eight points.
Class AA
No. 3 St. Marys 47, No. 6 Summers County 32: The Blue Devils outscored Summers 12-2 in the first quarter and went 22 for 25 from the free-throw line to register a quarterfinal win Wednesday.
St. Marys (20-5) moved on to the semifinals, where it will meet the winner of No. 7 Charleston Catholic and No. 2 Wyoming East at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The Irish and Warriors were set to play after press time on Wednesday.
The Bobcats (16-8) opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to cut a 14-point deficit down to six at 34-28, but a pair of free throws from the Blue Devils’ Zoe Davis and two more for Addie Davis pushed the lead back to 10 and Summers couldn’t mount another serious threat.
Zoe Davis led all scorers with 17 points to go with eight rebounds with Addie Davis scoring 13 points and Breanna Price adding 10 with six steals.
Grace Harvey registered a double-double for Summers, scoring 15 points and collecting 12 rebounds.