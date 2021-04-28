Senior guard Karlie Denham scored 29 points to lead unbeaten North Marion to an 80-47 win over Hampshire in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA girls basketball state tournament Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win sends No. 2-seeded North Marion (14-0) to a semifinal showdown against No. 3 Nitro (16-1) at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
Denham added seven assists and five steals while sophomore Olivia Toland had 16 points and freshman Emma Freels scored 12.
North Marion led 27-11 after one quarter and stretched it to 46-19 at halftime. Denham had 17 points at the break.
North Marion Katlyn Carson’s finished with eight points, nine rebounds and led all players with five blocks.
Hampshire (11-5) was led by Ellen Keaton, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Trojans were hampered by 30 turnovers.
Fairmont Senior 56, Lewis County 29: Junior guard and West Virginia University commit Marley Washenitz poured in 18 points and doled out five assists to lead the Polar Bears to a win in the Class AAA girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
Fairmont Senior (16-0), the No. 1 seed, advances to Friday’s semifinals, where it awaits the Logan-Pikeview winner at 7:15 p.m.
Washenitz shot 7 of 15 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from the 3-point line, and grabbed five rebounds to go along with six steals.
Emily Starn added 11 points and six steals for the Polar Bears, and Meredith Maier scored seven points and hauled in nine boards.
Fairmont jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the first quarter and built a 36-10 advantage by halftime. The Polar Bears scored 34 points off 34 Lewis County turnovers and tallied 23 steals as a team.
Olivia Krinov led the Minutemen (8-10) with eight points and 11 rebounds.
Wyoming East 60, Mingo Central 32: Skylar Davidson nearly posted a triple double with 19 points, 10 steals, and seven assists as No. 2 seed Wyoming East handled seventh-seeded Mingo Central in the Class AA girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals.
The Warriors (9-2) advance to Friday’s semifinals, where they take on third-seeded Petersburg at 9:30 a.m.
Davidson scored nine points and recorded eight steals by halftime, helping East take a 36-14 lead into the break.
Daisha Summers added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who outscored the Miners 40-10 in the paint and forced 28 turnovers.
Madisyn Curry posted a double double with 13 points and 17 rebounds to lead Mingo, while Scarlett Thomason chipped in 11 points. The Miners finish the season at 9-5.
Logan 61, Pikeview 30: Abbie Myers poured in 20 points as No. 4 seed Logan eliminated fifth-seeded Pikeview in the opening round of the Class AAA girls basketball state tournament.
The Wildcats (12-3) advance to take on top-seeded Fairmont Senior in Friday’s semifinals at 7:15 p.m.
Myers connected on 8 of 10 shots from the floor, while hauling in six rebounds and collecting seven steals.
Logan scored 22 points off 18 Pikeview turnovers and held the Panthers to just 21% shooting.
Peyton Ilderton tacked on 16 points, four assists and four steals for Logan, while Raegan Quick netted nine points.
Hannah Perdue scored 12 points to lead Pikeview (8-5), and Hannah Brown contributed a double double with 11 points and 15 boards.