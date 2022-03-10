No. 3 seed Wheeling Park set several Class AAAA girls basketball state tournament records in dispatching No. 6 Jefferson 70-19 in the quarterfinals Thursday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
With the win, the Patriots secured a spot in the semifinals, where they will play No. 2 Morgantown for the fifth time this season at 9 p.m. Friday. The Mohigans, who knocked off No. 7 Spring Mills in another quarterfinal on Thursday, are 3-1 against Park heading into Friday.
Jefferson (16-6), playing without leading scorers Justus Lee and Heaven Murray, both of whom were out with injuries, struggled mightily from the jump.
Wheeling Park (20-5) set a Class AAAA tournament mark for margin of victory, and Jefferson's shooting percentage (16.7) is also a record in the AAAA’s brief two-year history.
Wheeling Park was led by a pair of freshmen as Alexis Bordas scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and Lola Woods added 14 points and eight assists. Natalie Daugherty chipped in 13 points for the Patriots. Taliyah Lindsey scored six points to pace Jefferson.
No. 2 Morgantown 49, No. 7 Spring Mills 25: The Mohigans piled up a 41-19 rebounding advantage and limited Spring Mills to 10 second-half points in pulling away with a win.
Using a zone defense, the Mohigans (21-2) held the Cardinals to 27.3% shooting and outscored them 32-6 in the paint and 19-6 in second-chance opportunities.
Sofia Wassick led Morgantown with 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Lindsay Bechtel added 15 points for the Mohigans. Kilah Dandridge was the lone double-figure scorer for Spring Mills with 10 points.
The game was knotted at 15 late in the second quarter, but from there Morgantown outscored the Cardinals 34-10.
Class A semifinals
No. 2 Cameron 51, No. 6 Tucker County 44: Cameron built a 21-point fourth-quarter lead and it was just enough to hold off a frantic Tucker County rally.
With the win, Cameron punched its ticket into the championship game scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday and will play the winner of Thursday's late semifinal between No. 1 Gilmer County and No. 5 Webster County.
The Dragons (23-4) used a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter to push its lead out to 48-27 and seemingly had the game in hand, but Tucker ended the game on a 17-3 spurt before running out of time. Ashlynn Van Tassell, who set the all-Class state tournament record with 31 rebounds in a quarterfinal win over River View, finished with another double-double, going for 20 points and 13 rebounds. Maci Neely added 11 points for the Dragons and Kenzie Clutter just missed a double-double, finishing with eight points and 10 assists.
Macy Helmick led the way for Tucker (19-7) with 15 points with Kadie Colebank chipping in 11 points and 13 rebounds. Cameron finished just 3 for 15 from the foul line while Tucker made just 1 of 9 3-point attempts.