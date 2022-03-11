Defending Class AA champion Wyoming East piled up a 39-25 rebounding advantage and forced 21 turnovers in pulling away for a 54-34 win over No. 3 St. Marys in a Class AA girls basketball state tournament semifinal Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The No. 2-seeded Warriors will move on to the championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against top-seeded Parkersburg Catholic in a rematch of last year’s title tilt. The Crusaderettes knocked off No. 4 Petersburg in a semifinal on Friday afternoon.
Wyoming East (16-3) outscored the Blue Devils 12-4 in the first quarter and never looked back, leading by as many as 24 in the fourth quarter.
Kayley Bane led a trio of double-figure scorers for Wyoming East, going for 19 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Cadee Blackburn added 11 points for the Warriors with Maddie Clark chipping in 10.
The Warriors outscored the Blue Devils 28-14 in the paint, 17-7 off turnovers, 16-4 in second-chance opportunities and 12-0 on fast breaks.
Addie Davis and Callie Powell each scored 13 points to lead St. Marys (20-6).
No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic 57, No. 4 Petersburg 37: The Crusaderettes turned 20 Petersburg turnovers into 26 points and built a 39-12 halftime lead in cruising into the Class AA finals.
Leslie Huffman poured in 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had eight steals to lead Parkersburg Catholic (23-0), with Mary Tokodi-Ruth adding 11 points and six boards.
Braylee Corbin scored 13 points and grabbed nine boards to lead the Vikings (21-5) in both categories. Petersburg outscored Catholic 25-18 after halftime.