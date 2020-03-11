It had been three long years since Winfield made a state semifinal run with a big group of freshmen.
But for senior point guard ZZ Russell, it was as though she never left.
Russell continued her hot postseason run in record-setting fashion, pouring in 41 points as the No. 2 Generals overcame a mess of early foul trouble and pulled away from No. 7 Westside 81-38 in a Class AA quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum.
With the win, Winfield set up a semifinal date against No. 6 PikeView at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Russell’s 41 points set a Class AA individual game scoring record, breaking a mark of 40 set by Bridgeport’s Miki Glenn against Nicholas County in 2013. Her big quarterfinal followed a three-game stretch in which she averaged 26 points per game in sectional semifinal, final and regional co-final wins.
Russell earned a first-team, All-State selection as a freshman and though she and the Generals (24-2) have had their struggles – especially in the postseason – since, Wednesday served as a reminder of her and the Generals’ capabilities. She hit 13 of 14 free throws to help spur her scoring outburst.
Afterwards, Russell downplayed the record, but admitted it took her and her teammates a few minutes to settle in.
“The first half – we’ve all been here before, but we were still a little jittery, a little nervous,” Russell admitted. “But once we got the flow, got the flow of the court and got used to the rims, we took off.”
“We knew we could feed her and we knew she was hot, so why not get the ball in her hands?” added senior center Emily Hudson.
Starters Lauren Hudson, Mara McGrew and Kierstyn Doss were tagged with three fouls apiece in the first half and it halted the early momentum Winfield had gathered from a 14-2 opening run.
That forced the Generals out of their vaunted full-court pressure and allowed Westside (18-8) to chip away at a deficit that was five at halftime, with Winfield leading 33-28.
But starting the third quarter, the Generals cleaned up the contact and used the half-court look to their advantage, outscoring the Renegades 27-6 and forcing 13 turnovers in the period to put the game on ice. Winfield was called for just three fouls after the break and forced turnovers from its half-court traps to fuel its offense.
In the end, Winfield outscored the Renegades 48-10 after halftime.
“I think going in that half-court set allowed them to take a minute from the full-court rush,” Winfield coach Kelsey Spang said. “Whenever you’re playing a man press, that’s something you have to watch, but we don’t want the girls to be scared to play. Going into the half-court set, it gave them a little more confidence and allowed them to go back to basics.”
For Westside, the turn happened quickly and once Winfield got rolling down hill in the second half, there was no stopping it. The Generals also solidified itself on the glass where they finished with a 50-39 advantage and a 24-11 edge in second-chance points.
Coach Darren Thomas said it was a combination of things after halftime, but credited Winfield’s speed and athleticism for giving his team problems.
“We executed more in the first half, in the second half, we came out flat,” Thomas said. “We knew they were good, but when we got into half court sets, we didn’t know how quick they were either. They’re interchangeable. Their guards can play center and their centers can play guard.”
Winfield forced 29 turnovers and scored 37 points off of them including a 24-2 advantage in fast break points.
Twins Emily and Lauren Hudson both registered double-doubles for the Generals with Emily scoring 14 points and snaring 15 boards and Lauren finishing with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Leslie bailey, Riana Kenneda and Makayla Morgan all had eight points to lead Westside.