Despite a 47-point win over Bridgeport in the regular season, Class AA No. 1 seed North Marion needed overtime to survive the Indians this time around.
Taylor Buonamici scored a game-high 23 points and the Huskies came up with enough big plays in the extra period to pull away 58-49 after getting to overtime by the skin of their teeth in a girls basketball state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
The win sends the Huskies into the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday, when they'll face the winner of Wednesday's late quarterfinal between No. 5 Nitro and No. 4 Lincoln.
Buonamici had a chance to win the game in regulation, but her jump shot from the side of the basket was off the mark. The rebound was gathered by Bridgeport (13-13) as the final seconds ticked away, and Gabby Reep’s layup attempt at the horn just rimmed out to send the game to extra time.
The Indians led by as many as six points early, taking a 16-10 lead in the second quarter before the Huskies rallied to take a 22-21 lead into the halftime break.
Bridgeport was content to run long offensive sets, milking clock and finding open looks. Foul trouble to leading scorer Paige Humble hindered the Indians' offense in the second half as she was hit with her third and fourth fouls early in the third quarter.
North Marion went up seven (40-33) by the end of the third quarter and seemed to have things under control, but Bridgeport clamped down and clawed back. By the time Reep canned a 3-pointer with 1:01 remaining, things were knotted at 43. Though both teams had a look down the stretch, neither could get anything to go.
The Indians took the lead on a bucket from Hannah Bartlett to begin the overtime, but the next six points belonged to the Huskies as North Marion finally seized control in advancing to the semifinals.
Olivia Toland added 15 points and nine rebounds to North Marion’s cause and Karlie Denham finished with eight assists.
AnnaMarie Pinti had 12 points off the bench to lead Bridgeport with Reep adding 11 and Humble 10.