For 24 minutes, the Woodrow Wilson and Morgantown girls basketball teams were locked in a game that resembled nothing like a normal No. 2-versus-No. 7 state tournament matchup. As the fourth quarter began, the No. 7 Mohigans owned a two-point advantage over the No. 2 Flying Eagles.
Yet Woodrow Wilson pulled off a finish befitting a team with its seed Wednesday morning, ultimately beating Morgantown 44-37 and advancing to the Class AAA semifinals. The Flying Eagles (20-5) next play Friday at 9 p.m. against the winner of Thursday's game between Greenbrier East and University.
"I'm proud of these young ladies for gutting it out," Flying Eagles coach Brian Nabors said. "For 32 minutes, they had no quit. We even had some adversity when things didn't seem to go our way. They just stayed the course and continued to fight and continued to be the resilient team they've been."
A back-and-forth contest stayed that way into the fourth quarter. A Cat Wassick layup with 47 seconds left in the third had given the Mohigans (14-12) a 30-28 lead and the Flying Eagles were on the ropes. Then freshman Keanti Thompson gave Woodrow the lead for good with 6:27 left in the game.
Thompson was fouled on a jumper, and after that shot fell through the net, so did the ensuing free throw. That 3-point play was part of an 8-0 Woodrow run to start the fourth quarter and part of a span where the Flying Eagles outscored the Mohigans 16-4. A Jamara Walton jumper with 13 seconds left gave Woodrow its biggest lead at 44-34, then Kaitlyn Ammons hit a 3-pointer for Morgantown as time ran out for the final score.
Liz Cadle led Woodrow Wilson with 20 points, adding seven rebounds. Victoria Staunton scored just four points for the Flying Eagles but contributed 10 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Thompson scored eight points with five steals.
Ammons led Morgantown with 16 points and added 11 rebounds. Wassick scored 11 points with a game-high 12 boards.