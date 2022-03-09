Charleston Catholic’s girls basketball team put up a good fight but it wasn’t enough on Wednesday in its Class AA state tournament quarterfinal.
The No. 7 Irish hung with No. 2 Wyoming East in the first half but the Warriors turned up the heat in the second to take a 55-37 win at the Charleston Coliseum.
Wyoming East (15-3) advances to play No. 3 St. Marys in the semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
“I want to congratulate Wyoming East,” Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. “They have a great basketball team. Coming in we knew it was gonna be a hard-fought battle. I’m extremely proud of the girls. I thought they came out, they were able to get to the basket in the first half. Some of the shots didn’t fall. In the third quarter they got us a little bit in transition.”
“Overall I was pretty pleased with the effort,” Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna said. “We got in early foul trouble and I think that changed a lot of our dynamics. Our freshmen came in and played really well. Fortunate and blessed to get through it.”
Wyoming East never trailed. The Warriors jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Catholic’s Katherine Skinner tied it at 9 before Wyoming East closed the first quarter with a 12-9 lead.
In the second quarter, Wyoming East established a 20-13 lead but Aurelia Kirby and Kayla Lucas combined for a 7-0 run for Catholic to tie the game at 20. Wyoming East responded with a 7-0 run of its own and took a 27-20 lead into halftime.
Catholic had plenty of opportunities to cut Wyoming East’s lead at the free-throw line but the Irish were 3 of 10 from there in the first half.
The Warriors continued their scoring run in the second half by adding four more points to take a 31-20 lead. Catholic went about eight minutes without scoring until a Chloe Clark bucket with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
Kirby was Catholic’s leading scorer with 10 points.
Hannah Blankenship had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors and Maddie Clark was Wyoming East’s leading scorer with 14 points.