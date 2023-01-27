Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Defense was the name of the game for Winfield’s girls basketball team on Friday at St. Albans High. The Generals suffocated Jefferson’s offense the entire game en route to a 45-28 victory in the first game of the St. Albans Classic.

Winfield (9-6) has won eight of its last nine games and Friday’s win was the fifth time the Generals have held an opponent to 30 or less points.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags