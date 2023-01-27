Defense was the name of the game for Winfield’s girls basketball team on Friday at St. Albans High. The Generals suffocated Jefferson’s offense the entire game en route to a 45-28 victory in the first game of the St. Albans Classic.
Winfield (9-6) has won eight of its last nine games and Friday’s win was the fifth time the Generals have held an opponent to 30 or less points.
Antonela Johnson and Meghan Taylor provided much of the offense. Johnson led all scorers with 16 points and Taylor tallied 10 points.
Jefferson (4-8) never got on its feet offensively as the Cougars made just 11 field goals.
Jazmyn Taylor was a bright spot for Jefferson as she led the Cougars with 13 points. She was the lone double-figure scorer for Jefferson.
Winfield coach Andy Johnson said defense comes first.
“I don’t know if we’re going to play a team that we’re going to be bigger than,” he said. “The girls played hard. They know we demand and play defense. We were much smaller than Jefferson today, but we played some good zone defense.
“I always like to kid that we lead the country in jump balls. I have three good guards with really good hands. We coach them to play defense and get in the passing lane, and they executed.”
Part of Jefferson’s size advantage was 6-foot-4 senior center Olivia Hedrick. She was a presence under the basket, but Winfield handled her size for most of the game.
“That’s just a tip of the hat to my girls,” Andy Johnson said. “That girl is 6-4, and it’s not the size, it’s the fight in the dog when it comes to rebounding. If they want it, they can go get it. That was evident. We rebounded against a very big girl today.”
The only lead Jefferson had was early in the first quarter, when Jazmyn Taylor’s layup gave the Cougars a 2-0 advantage.
Winfield responded with an 8-0 run, led by 3-pointers from Meghan Taylor and Johnson.
The Generals led 13-9 after the first quarter.
The second quarter was a defensive clinic and the Winfield offense found its stroke simultaneously. Winfield outscored Jefferson 16-4 in the second and took a 29-13 lead into halftime.
That was all Winfield needed as Jefferson never reduced the deficit to single digits and the Generals cruised to victory.
Aside from defense, Andy Johnson was happy with his team’s offensive showing.
“The plan today was to get out and run,” Andy Johnson said. “I thought we were going to be a lot quicker than Jefferson, and we absolutely were. Again, I have three good ball carriers. I like to keep it in their hands. We get a lot of easy shots because we can handle the ball.”
The Generals were 15 of 17 from the free throw line.
Winfield has a quick turnaround as the Generals are set to play George Washington in day two of the St. Albans Classic on Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Albans High.
Winfield 45, Jefferson 28
Jefferson 9 4 9 6 -- 28
Winfield 13 16 7 9 -- 45
Jefferson (4-8)
Taylor 13, Brezovec 5, Hoyler 2, Hedrick 6, Gordon 2
Winfield (9-6)
Johnson 16, Taylor 10, Canterbury 6, Briscoe 2, Oglesby 2, Cole 5, Sayre 4