Kierstin Stroud hit a mid-range jumper with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter Monday night and gave the Wayne Pioneers girls basketball team the final push it needed in a 63-59 win over Nitro in the Wayne High School gymnasium.
“I think anytime you can get a win against a quality opponent it’s big. We did a good job down the stretch and took care of the ball which we’d been having some trouble with,” Wayne coach Wade Williamson said.
Wayne (12-2) jumped out quickly to a 7-2 in the opening minutes of the contest, taking advantage of three miscues for the Wildcats (10-5). Nitro then responded with back-to-back three pointers from Haley Carroll and Baylee Goins to take an 8-7 lead, forcing a Wayne timeout.
For the rest of the first half, the teams went blow for blow and Nitro held a one-point advantage at the break, 27-26.
After Goins opened the second half with a basket to extend the Nitro lead to three, the Pioneers responded with a 12-0 scoring run which gave them a game-high nine-point lead 38-29.
“I told our girls at halftime that the first three or four minutes of the second half would decide the game and we came out a little lackadaisical and they came out with more confidence and energy,” said Wildcats coach Pat Jones. “This is a tough environment to play in.”
Similar to when they fell behind in the game’s opening minutes, Nitro had an answer. With Haley Wallace and Alanna Eves on the bench with three personal fouls each, the Wildcats had a prime opportunity to go on a run with the opponents’ two primary defenders off the floor. They did, scoring 7 of the last 8 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit back to one possession.
Goins hit a go-ahead 3-point shot with just over a minute left, giving Nitro a 56-54 edge, which Jasmine Tabor erased by hitting two free throws on the next possession. Wayne earned nine points to Nitro’s six in the final quarter and shot 13 of 19 in the win. Nitro shot 13 of 20 from the line in the loss.
“You can’t ask for anything else from [Goins]. All my girls played hard tonight and she was no different. Baylee did everything she was asked. I thought Haley Carroll played an excellent game defensively, but it came down to who wanted it more,” Jones said.
“We’ve got to continue to improve and get better down the stretch. We have to play a full 32 minutes and I thought we played about 26 tonight.”
Goins led all scorers with 25 points in the loss.
With time winding down, Stroud would be the hero for Wayne. Racing down the floor with numbers on the Nitro defense, she had two options – dish it off to Eves or take it for herself.
“We got the ball in transition and I think she was looking for the pass but she stopped there at the foul line and was fortunate enough to get it to fall when she let go of it,” Williamson said. “That was a big moment for her.”
Wayne still had to make one more defensive stop, though. After the make, Nitro fed the ball to Goins who went deep in the left corner and heaved up a 3-pointer with three seconds on the clock but missed.
Coming off a blowout loss to Winfield, the Pioneers picked up their biggest win of the year in their only regular season meeting with Nitro. In their only two losses of the year (to North Marion and Winfield) Wayne has struggled to take care of the basketball. Turning the ball of 20 and 30 times a game doesn’t win many.
While the Pioneers still turned it over 11 times in the win, they protected the ball when it mattered most.
“This is huge. That’s just the it is and we’re really happy about tonight,” Williamson said. “Hopefully we can continue to play well down the stretch and see what happens for us.”