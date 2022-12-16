Ask any player or coach on the St. Albans girls basketball team what their motto is and they'll all have the same answer: Together.
The team has been using that motto since day one of the season and it has translated to success on the court so far this season.
Before their 7 p.m. Friday night game at Wayne, the Red Dragons started the season with a 6-1 record.
The Red Dragons went into Friday's matchup coming off a big 47-42 road win over preseason Class AAAA No. 5 George Washington and second-year coach Rick Steele talked about what's been working for his team.
"First and foremost this team loves God," Steele said. "They are faith-centered girls. This team is family. This team is together. That's our motto for this year. It's on the back of shooting shirts. This team is together and I think that they find ways to stay together throughout the difficulties of this game and that's what it's about."
And that togetherness carries over to off the court activities.
"The number one thing I love about this team is that they love hanging with each other," Steele said. "They go to the movies together. They enjoy being in each others' company. As long as they keep doing that they'll be able to go up against any battle."
Jaycee Elzy and Nunu Pannell were the leading scorers for St. Albans with 12 points each and they combined to score 12 of the Red Dragons' 15 final points in the GW win.
Steele said having some depth is a big part of the early success. Seven different Red Dragons scored in the win.
"Being able to play 10 girls, if you look down our roster, we play 10," Steele said. "We go in and they execute. They execute their role and they do their job. The ability to be able to play down our bench and trust them, those are the things that it takes to win ball games. We've got 10 girls in practice every day grinding and competing."
Shayla Montgomery was one of the defensive MVPs in the GW win and she is one of the team leaders. She talked about what her team has been doing well.
"Communication, preparation and we just want to be together," Montgomery said. "That's our motto. We always say 'Together' when we break it down. That's what it comes down to. We're a family. We like to stick together, we like to hang out. I really think us just having that communication, that's what ties us together."
Laynie Binion had six points on Wednesday and she was all over the court. She talked about her team's togetherness.
"Our team works really well together," Binion said. "We talk so much on defense. If we lose a game, we're onto the next. We just work so well as a team together. Our motto is 'Together' and that's what we do. When we come to practice we're ready. We focus on defense. Our defense is key in everything we do."