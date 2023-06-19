On Friday at University of Charleston's Wehrle Innovation Center, multiple high school girls basketball teams got their summer workouts going with a day-long camp.
The camp featured scrimmages with a running clock and junior varsity and varsity squads got to compete.
Refereeing the games, however, were no normal officials.
Rather, they were University of Charleston basketball staff members and coaches.
Women's coach Tianni Kelly, assistant coach Miracle Gray and graduate assistant Andrew Walker refereed the morning JV session on Friday.
Walker and Gray officiated the JV morning game between St. Albans and Spring Valley, while Kelly and Gray made the calls for the Nitro-Oak Hill JV game.
"It's a great way to build some of these relationships early," Kelly said at halftime of the Oak Hill-Nitro game. "It gives a chance to see what talent is out there and bring them into our home gym to give them a chance to see the campus and the university and the facilities and everything. It's a great way to connect and built relationships early."
St. Albans coach Rick Steele and Nitro coach Pat Jones echoed Kelly.
"I think it's phenomenal that colleges in our area are putting these type of deals on, allowing us to get in a college gym and allowing us to get in a different atmosphere and go up against somebody with a different color jersey on," Steele said. "I wish there was more opportunity other than just the three-week period to do some things like this."
"It's a great opportunity for the kids to get in front of college coaches and showcase their talent," Jones said. "It's also an opportunity for the team to get together and gel with each other."
Steele said the opportunity can function as an audition.
"For the girls who want to play in college, you're in front of a coach and her staff," Steele said. "This is a great chance for our girls to come out here and run and up and down on a college court. You kind of get the college atmosphere a little bit. I don't know what more you want for a girl that could possibly want to play college basketball."
Kelly was running up and down the court with the players and she was directly involved. She said doing things like officiating JV high school scrimmages in the summer is part of her job as a coach at UC.
"One of the things they talk about when they hire us is synergy and just being able to come together to make something larger happen," Kelly said. "I think that's what we do pretty well. We utilize each other for whatever resources we may not have. We're all willing to step in and help out and make sure things happen."
Kelly said she likes to watch the players have fun.
"It's fun to hear them on the bench cheering for each other and talking, and you see a lot of them from different schools that know each other, so they get to connect," Kelly said. "It's nice to see them interact with each other."
The camp was also a nice change of pace for Kelly, who usually deals with the stresses of being a college coach.
"It's a nice adjustment and change of pace," Kelly said. "It helps you get out of the office and get down and have people on campus and interact with people which is nice. Also, you're going from coaching to reffing, so you get a different feel for the game. So it's fun."