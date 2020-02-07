After heavy rains and flooding affected a handful of girls basketball games Thursday, snow practically wiped out the Friday schedule. All three games featuring Kanawha Valley teams were postponed, including two matchups between Class AAA top-10 teams.
No. 6 George Washington was set for a game at No. 3 Parkersburg, but that contest was moved to Monday. Meanwhile, No. 7 South Charleston’s scheduled matchup at No. 4 Woodrow Wilson will be made up on Feb. 19.
Capital was also scheduled to visit Riverside with no make-up date having been set as of press time.
Both GW’s and SC’s games are huge for different reasons, but both teams will have to wait, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing for either.
The Black Eagles are coming off a nine-point loss Wednesday at Huntington after having gutted out a 51-47 win Monday at Class AA No. 1 Winfield. So, a little extra rest and time to reflect on what went wrong against the Highlanders could be beneficial.
“We just need to rest a little bit,” SC coach Gary Greene said. “We were ready to play and ready to go, but we’ve got three games next week too.”
SC’s loss gave George Washington an inside track at the Mountain State Athletic Conference title game, even if the Patriots lose on Monday to the Big Reds. As long as GW takes care of Spring Valley and Capital after that, the Patriots will meet Parkersburg in that title tilt.
But beyond that, GW will have an opportunity to possibly earn the league’s top seed and win the regular-season title with a victory on Monday.
“Anytime you get to play the two-time state champions in their gym, it’s going to be a nice environment and we’re looking forward to it,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said.
The extra couple of days will give the Patriots time to recover from the illness bug that has hit several programs lately. Multiple starters and reserves have missed practices over the last week, and any time to heal is welcomed at this point.
But once the teams hit the floor, GW will try to hand the Big Reds their first conference loss since a 66-47 defeat at St. Albans on Jan. 20, 2017. Since then, Parkersburg has won 32 straight regular-season MSAC contests.
With just one loss in state this year, the Big Reds still look the part of state tournament favorites and the team to beat within the league. LaMaster said his team will have to do several things well to have a shot on Monday.
“One, you’ve got to keep an eye on [senior guard] Bre Wilson outside, her range is outstanding and she’s a green-light shooter,” LaMaster said. “We’ve got to rebound the ball well on both sides, and probably the biggest thing is we’ve got to cut down on turnovers. We’re going to have some, but you have to stay dialed in and not panic and not let their pressure speed us up. We addressed those things in our preparation and went through the different presses they run.”
While that game is big from a league standpoint, SC’s game with Woodrow will not only likely determine who gets into the MSAC third-place game, but also could factor heavily into sectional seeding at the end of the year.
South Charleston, GW, St. Albans and Capital reside in Region 3 Section 1 with Woodrow, No. 2 Greenbrier East, Princeton and Riverside in Section 2. Coaches rank teams in order, one through eight, at the end of the year to determine sectional seedings.
SC, GW, Woodrow and East have all remained entrenched in the top eight, but only two can possibly advance to the state tournament, which could potentially set up big-time matchups in sectional finals and regional co-finals.
GW has already beaten the Flying Eagles twice this season, and although SC owns a win over GW, it came against a Patriots team playing without top scorer Kalissa Lacy. A similar thing occurred between the two a year ago when George Washington picked up a regular-season victory over SC with the Black Eagles playing without point guard Lavender Ward. SC was voted as the top seed despite the head-to-head result and hosted GW in a sectional final. South Charleston won that game and at home against Woodrow in a regional co-final with GW falling on the road at East.
With that big of an onus put on home-court advantage, SC needs a strong performance against a regional foe to keep up in the race for the section’s top seed.
“Their two wins over [Woodrow Wilson] probably mean a lot,” Greene said. “A lot might be determined when GW plays Greenbrier East again at the end of the year, but GW’s probably in the driver’s seat right now.
“But most important, we just want to keep trying to get better. The time now is critical for us to smooth over a lot of rough edges. We’re still playing several freshmen and sophomores off the bench, but we want to be better by sectionals and that’s all it’s about right now.”