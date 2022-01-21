In the end, it doesn't much matter how many shots a team takes, it's all about how many it makes.
On Friday night, nearly three hours from home, that was good news for Wheeling Central.
The visiting Knights made up for an abundance of turnovers with an abundance of rebounds and took advantage of their limited half-court sets in holding off a late charge from host Charleston Catholic in a 46-42 girls basketball decision at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex.
Despite turning it over 28 times, Central (4-8) piled up a 45-30 rebounding edge and fittingly, it was an offensive stick-back with 39.7 seconds left from Lily Vogrin and an ensuing foul shot that loomed as the biggest play of the game.
Meanwhile, the Irish (6-3) just couldn't find their stroke all evening, shooting just 22.2% from the floor. So, despite attempting 27 more shots (63-36), Catholic made two fewer and that was all Central needed.
"I thought driving down here we came out in the first half we were a little nervous," Central coach Roberta Olejasz said. "I thought they remained composed, made it through a lot of adversity in that game."
That included the fouling out of Keiera Wilkinson who along with fellow post player Abby Jones, dominated the post all evening. The two combined for 19 rebounds with Vogrin adding nine to go with her game-high 20 points and Reagan Olejasz adding eight.
The Irish, who have battled COVID-19 issues all week, weren't sure who would be suited up even by the first quarter. That's when starter Chloe Clark ran in with a negative test and sprinted to the locker room to get suited up. She came out for the second quarter, though Central was awarded two technical free throws since Clark's name hadn't been written into the book pregame. Clark scored six of her 10 points in that second quarter and added four more late, but it wasn't enough.
Central used back-to-back buckets from Valerie Downing and Jones with inside of three minutes to go to seize its biggest lead of the game at nine (40-31). The Irish answered, ripping off the next seven points to draw to within two and later got to within one on a pair of free throws from Annie Cimino. But on the ensuing possession, Vogrin freed herself from Catholic's press and raced to the rim. She missed her first layup attempt but snared the rebound and was true on the second while drawing the foul. From there, the Knights were able to guide it home.
"It was a difficult task for us because we are a little bit smaller," Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. "I thought we did a pretty decent job in the post given the size advantage, I just didn't think we got enough help from the guards. The guards have got to really crash down and rake at the ball and try to get the ball out and we didn't do that from time to time. Way too many offensive rebounds."
The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Catholic. Cimino led the Irish with 15 points.