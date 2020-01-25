Passing the ball into the high post and surrounding the perimeter with sharpshooters, Wheeling Park presented quite a pick-your-poison conundrum for host George Washington in the second half Saturday.
It was a trick question, however, because no matter what the GW girls team did, it was the wrong answer.
Turning in a second-half performance that would rival any in the state this season, Class AAA No. 1 Park buried nine of its 12 3-pointers, shot 15 for 24 from the floor and outscored No. 6 GW 26-10 in the fourth quarter, turning a nine-point third-quarter deficit into a 75-59 runaway victory.
Coaches can usually find something to nitpick their team about, but in the wake of a Park shooting barrage that left the nets smoldering on The Hill, even Park coach Ryan Young struggled to find criticism.
“Once we called the first timeout in the third quarter, I thought that was about as good as we could’ve played from that point until the end of the game,” Young said. “George Washington is a very good team, probably as good as we’ve seen to be honest. The only reason we were able to pull away is because of what we were doing on our end. They just ran into a hot team in the third and fourth quarters.”
GW (8-4) led throughout most of the first half and took a five-point advantage into halftime at 31-26. Back-to-back buckets inside the first 30 seconds of the third quarter from Kalissa Lacy pushed that lead to 35-26, prompting a timeout from Young. From there, Park (15-2) outscored the home squad 49-24.
Park’s Lindsey Garrison hit five 3s in the third quarter, including three in a row that helped turn that nine-point GW lead into a 38-37 Park advantage in the blink of an eye, leading to a GW timeout.
Lauren Harmison hit a 3 out of the break to give GW the lead back, and the teams went back and forth for the rest of the period, leading to a 49-49 tie at the end of three quarters.
Harmison and Asia Roby traded 3s to begin the final period, but that’s where the drama ended as Park went on a 21-2 run, leaving a stunned GW squad in its wake.
“We were helping too far down inside and not recovering back,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. “It’s a rare opportunity to have the No. 1 team in your gym, and for three quarters the game is tied. It was punch and counter-punch, and in the fourth they punched us in the mouth and we forgot to punch back.”
Placing Roby, center Bella Abernathy or guard Kieran Johnson at the foul line with the other four players surrounding the 3-point arc, GW had to decide whether it would collapse to help on a drive to the rim or stay out on shooters. Park did damage from the inside and the outside, hitting 7 of 9 field goals and 9 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Garrison socred a team-best 22 points with Woods finishing with 20, Johnson with 16 and Roby with 12 as all four took turns torturing GW’s defense.
It mirrored a game plan Park used two years ago in the state tournament against GW in overcoming a 15-point second-half deficit with a 36-11 run to win in the quarterfinals.
In that game, Abernathy scored 19 points in making GW pay on the inside. Determined not to let that happen again, GW left Park’s shooters with too much space on the outside and they rarely missed with the game hanging in the balance.
“I knew they were worried about Bella and if that’s going to be the focus we’re fine with it too because we know she’s smart enough to kick out to shooters,” Young said. “Even if she’s not scoring, she makes a difference in the game.”
Lacy, who is putting herself squarely in the middle of state player-of-the-year talks, was a wrecking ball over the first three quarters. She finished with 31 points and 13 steals, nine of which led to her own layups in transition and that helped buoy GW, especially early.
But Park switched to box-and-one and triangle-and-two defenses in the fourth quarter, manning Lacy and eventually Harmison while putting the taller, longer Roby on point guard Vivian Ho. Lacy was limited to two points in the final period and GW turned it over 12 times in the second half and 20 times in the game.
“We have sets to run against that but I felt like we panicked a little bit late,” LaMaster said. “When they got up five or six I thought we pressed and panicked and lost our focus, and [Wheeling Park] shot the ball really well.”
Harmison finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for GW, which will play No. 5 South Charleston on Tuesday.