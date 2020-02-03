Wheeling Park, Winfield and St. Joseph remained in the number one spot of the Class AAA, Class AA and Class A Associated Press polls, respectively, as new rankings were unveiled Monday.
The Class AAA poll remained largely intact with Cabell Midland falling out of a tie for second and into fifth. Park is followed by Greenbrier East, Parkersburg and Woodrow Wilson. George Washington remained in sixth spot with South Charleston up a spot from eighth to seventh.
No. 7 Lincoln and No. 8 Chapmanville flip-flopped from a week ago, making up the only movement in the Class AA top 10. North Marion, Frankfort, Wayne and North Marion rounded out the top five behind the Generals with Nitro checking in at No. 9.
Charleston Catholic's stay in the Class A top 10 lasted a week as the Irish fell out of the poll after a loss at Pocahontas County on Saturday. Parkersburg Catholic, Summers County, Pocahontas County and Gilmer County came in behind St. Joseph.