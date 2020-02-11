Although George Washington steadied the ship in the third quarter against the storm that is Winfield’s press, the Patriots ultimately couldn’t sail it home.
After watching an early 11-point lead disappear and falling behind by as many as five, the Class AA Generals rallied with a closing 8-0 flurry to pick up a 59-56 win over Class AAA No. 4 George Washington to close Tuesday’s slate at the Little General Shootout at The Big House at West Virginia State University.
The Patriots were without star guard Kalissa Lacy and her 25.5 points per game after she took a shot to the head in a game at Parkersburg on Monday and sat for precautionary reasons.
The Generals, who’d had eight days off since a narrow 51-47 loss at home to South Charleston, jumped all over the Patriots early to the tune of a 13-2 lead. From there Winfield held the lead until late in the third quarter before losing it and then regaining it again when it had to.
“They gave everything to the very last minute,” Winfield coach Kelsey Spang said. “These girls have finally realized that they have to be patient. There’s going to be fluxes in the game and you can’t get down. We adjusted a little bit in the third quarter and pulled back a little bit, but these girls flipped that switch and continued on.”
Winfield (16-2) held a 36-28 lead at the half, but after turning over GW 17 times in the first two periods, the Generals coaxed the Patriots into just two turnovers in the third quarter as GW surged ahead 50-45 at the end of three quarters.
Winfield senior forward Lauren Hudson turned in one of the best games of her prep career, scoring 26 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. After pouring in 13 of those tallies in the first quarter, she scored seven in the fourth, including two free throws with 29.8 seconds left to give Winfield a 57-56 lead, its first since the third quarter.
ZZ Russell hit two more foul shots with 13.5 seconds to go and, despite having a couple of chances to try and look for a tie, GW (11-7) turned it over twice more in the teeth of the Generals’ vaunted press. All told, the Patriots were forced into 29 turnovers and, despite getting double-digit scoring from four players, couldn’t come up with what it needed to avoid a second loss in as many days.
“All credit to their defense,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. “Their full-court pressure is nice. They ran two and three kids at [point guard] Vivian [Ho] and we’re a little undermanned right now, but that’s part of basketball. We needed to respond, I thought we did, but I don’t think we responded consistently enough.”
Kaya Thompson scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead GW while Ho, Lauren Harmison and Mary Lyle Smith each scored 11. Smith added 10 rebounds.
Russell scored 10 points for the Generals with Emily Hudson scoring eight points to go with five steals, four rebounds and four assists.
“I think this game proved something to these girls,” Spang said. “Even when you have a tough loss, when you come back and focus on getting better and giving 110 percent in practice, it’s going to come out on the positive end for you. That’s been the difference in this last week. We could’ve succumbed, but these girls didn’t.”
It was the Patriots’ third game without Lacy over its last six as she missed contests against South Charleston and Summers County with a suspension.
It has led to some inconsistent showings as of late and it’s something LaMaster said his team will have to clean up in a hurry with the postseason less than two weeks away.
“It’s like I told the kids, ‘We can do one of a couple things — we can find an excuse to lose, or we can find a way to win,’” LaMaster said. “But I thought some of the kids stepped up tonight, they showed a lot of grit and they played hard.”