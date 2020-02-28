WINFIELD — The Winfield girls basketball team forced 19 turnovers and ZZ Russell helped push the game out of reach in the second half of Friday’s 78-57 win over Nitro in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 championship game at Winfield High School.
“Tonight was a huge night for us,” Winfield coach Kelsey Spang said. “We came in super focused. It’s really difficult to beat a team three times in a row, especially when you’re looking at Nitro who has been improving all season.”
Mara McGrew gave Winfield an early lead with her only made shots of the game, a pair of 3-pointers in the first two minutes. Then, a short scoring run pushed the Generals’ lead to six by the end of the first quarter.
Coming off a 44-point performance in a win over Wayne in the semifinals, Nitro junior Baylee Goins scored 10 of the first 14 points for Nitro and had a dozen at the break.
Winfield countered Goins’ scoring early with sisters, Emily and Lauren Hudson, who each scored 10 points in the first half.
“Our goal was to get to the basket with the ball and we settled for too many jump shots,” said Nitro coach Pat Jones. “We had opportunities with layups and instead of driving and trying to draw a foul we settled.”
Nitro went into a scoring drought of over five minutes before it scored seven straight to trim the deficit to nine with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Holding a 16-point lead, the Generals came out after halftime just as focused and intense as they were when they entered. Russell tallied 11 points in the third period and finished with 29 for the Generals in the win.
She was the beneficiary of several fast-break and transition buckets. As she saw it, the whole team came out hot in the second half, and when that happens, Winfield is hard to stop.
“We feed off of each other,” Russell said. “When we’re all in tandem, it makes it a little rough on the other team. We knew we couldn’t let up in the second half, if we did, they were going to bring themselves back into the game.”
The Generals held their largest lead of the night with 3:21 left in the third quarter after scoring 15 straight to open up a 57-26 advantage. Over the next five minutes, though, Winfield made just one shot from the field and the Wildcats cut the deficit to 12 one minute into the fourth quarter.
Goins scored or assisted on each of Nitro’s 17 points in the third quarter and scored a game-high 39 in the loss.
Russell had an answer, though. She made four straight buckets and extended the lead back to 24 for Winfield. She scored 21 of her 29 total points in the second half.
“That’s something that Z as a player is able to do. Take the ball in her own hands and just go,” Spang said. “She’s not afraid and has a confidence about her that not only sets herself up to do great things on offense but she enables other people to do so as well.”
With the win, Winfield will host Logan on March 5 in the regional co-final game. A win would give the Generals their first state championship berth in three seasons.
“These girls haven’t been to the state tournament since they were freshmen and before that it had been another 10 years, I was still in high school,” Spang said. “It would be amazing to get these girls back to Charleston and do it on the court where they’ve worked so hard to get there this year.”
Nitro’s still has a chance. With Friday’s results, Nitro will travel to Lincoln County in search of a win over the Panthers in the other regional co-final. Jones sees it as a second chance for his team, which fell well short against Winfield.
“A lot of teams don’t get a second chance,” he said. “We’ve got a second chance even after losing the section championship.”