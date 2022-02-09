WINFIELD -- Winfield's seniors ended their home careers with the Generals on a positive note.
The Generals took a second-quarter lead and ran with it to down Charleston Catholic 51-43 on Wednesday during senior night at Winfield High School.
"I started out here my freshman year," Winfield senior Kennedy Dean said. "We lost in our sectional, that was a super-tough year. My next year was my sophomore year, we made a state tournament run that year. I didn't play last year because of COVID. I'm glad to be back this year. It has definitely been a sweet moment to be on this court one last time."
Dean scored scored eight points for the Generals (12-8) and was a strong presence under the basket as she helped Winfield to its sixth win in a row. The Generals have won 10 of their last 13 games.
The game was back and forth in the first half as the teams each scored 11 points in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Winfield's Kennedy Schilling made her presence known as she hit three field goals and a free throw to score seven on Winfield's 17 points in the quarter. The Generals had a 28-20 lead over Charleston Catholic (6-7) at halftime.
In the second half, Catholic went on a 3-0 run to start the third quarter and made the score 28-23 but that was as close as the Irish got for the remainder of the game. Both teams scored 23 points in the second half.
"We started out slow," Dean said. "I feel like we came out a little bit better in the second half. We kind of have peaks and valleys. Overall we played good enough to win and that's all that matters."
"Never ever again will I let our girls decide when senior night is going to be," Winfield coach DJ Williams said. "The first game when we played Catholic it was 11-9 in their favor at halftime. We knew that Catholic was a formidable opponent and we knew it was going to be a tough game. But our girls are starting to believe in themselves and they're executing."
Winfield's Meghan Taylor was the game's leading scorer with 14 points. Taylor was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to help Winfield seal the win.
The Generals' other double-figure scorer was Schilling, who tallied 12 points. Chloe Clark was Catholic's leading scorer with 12 points and Annie Cimino scored 11 for the Irish.
Winfield hit 18 field goals and was 13 of 22 from the line while Catholic hit 16 field goals and was 11 of 17 from the line.