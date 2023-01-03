It's been a struggle all season for Winfield's girls basketball team.
The Generals entered Tuesday's Cardinal Conference contest against Class AAA No. 7 Logan with a 2-5 record with wins over Hoover and Poca.
Winfield, though, added an impressive win to its resume at home Tuesday with a 42-38 overtime victory over the Wildcats and the Generals (3-5) have their first winning streak of the season as they've won two in a row.
Winfield coach Andy Johnson said baskets down the stretch were helpful but strong defense was key.
"We made some baskets coming down the stretch," Johnson said. "Kaitlyn Sayre really finished strong for us. She came up huge. What we're built on is defense and we defended coming down the stretch."
Sayre didn't score a point until the fourth quarter but she scored seven of Winfield's nine points and added three points in overtime to tally 10 points in the win.
"She's huge," Johnson said of Sayre. "We struggle finishing around the rim. We're young and for some reason we can't finish around the rim but she finished tonight."
Gabby Canterbury, a freshman, was the leading scorer for the Generals as she tallied 11 points. Four of those points came in overtime when she was 4 of 4 from the line to help the Generals outscore the Wildcats (4-5) 9-5 in the final period.
"Gabby Canterbury is a freshman and I kind of just threw her into the fire," Johnson said. "She makes a lot of mistakes but she does a lot of good things too. Those foul shots were huge. I play three guards a lot. We were able to clear the clock at the end. I just couldn't be more proud of them."
Johnson said Tuesday's win was the biggest of the year and should act as a momentum boost for the Generals.
"It's a huge win," Johnson said. "It's the biggest win of the year. We had to have this game. We're getting better every game and one thing I demand from Winfield girls basketball is to play hard. They played their guts out. This is huge going forward."
It was back-and-forth the entire game as neither team led by more than five points.
The Wildcats established a 12-11 lead after the first quarter and the teams combined for just nine points in the second quarter as the game went to halftime tied at 17.
A Canterbury field goal midway through the third quarter gave Winfield a 24-19 lead -- the largest of the night for either team -- but the Wildcats stormed back and took a 25-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.
With 2:18 left in the game, Sayre hit a layup to tie the game at 33 and Logan took the ball back with about two minutes to play.
The Wildcats wanted to take the last shot of the game with time expiring so they held onto the ball for the final two minutes before attempting a shot. Autumn Adkins took the shot with about seven seconds remaining but the 3-pointer didn't fall and the game went to overtime tied at 33.
"That was frustrating," Johnson said about defending Logan for the final two minutes. "We were playing a zone [defense] and we were playing it really well and we had to come out of it mid-possession. They switched to man. You have to tip you cap to Logan. They did what they wanted. They held the ball. We just got a stop. Our defense stepped up."
In overtime, Winfield's defense continued its good work as the Generals did not allow a field goal. All five Logan points were via free throw in the extra period.
Bam Mosby led the Wildcats with 12 points while Halle Crouse scored 11 points.