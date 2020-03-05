WINFIELD — The Winfield Generals are feeling like it’s finally their year. If their latest performance was any indication, it might be hard to argue with them.
ZZ Russell turned in 25 points and six steals as Winfield drubbed Logan 58-31 to win the Class AA Region 4 co-final Thursday, punching its ticket to next week’s state tournament.
The Generals are making their first state tournament appearance since 2017.
“These girls have worked so hard — we started from the very first day with that as our goal and they just took it and ran with it,” said second-year Winfield coach Kelsey Spang. “It’s super exciting. Very, very cool to be on the big stage there.”
Thursday’s win gives the Generals (23-2) an eight-game win streak heading into the Charleston Coliseum, where they enter as the No. 2 seed and square off against seventh-seeded Westside on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
“It’s a blessing to get there,” said Russell of making it back to the state tournament. “We’ve been working the past three seasons to get there, and we just want that feeling again and hopefully we bring the title back home.”
A vital piece of Winfield’s success is its vaunted pressure defense, which was in full force against the Wildcats. Russell recorded two quick steals to give the Generals a 4-0 lead just three minutes into the contest.
Logan settled down as Peyton Ilderton scored a runner in the lane before finding Jill Tothe for a 3-pointer on the wing to go up 5-4, but the Wildcats wouldn’t hold the lead for long.
Winfield reeled off a 9-2 run to end the first quarter and Russell spearheaded a 22-6 run to open the second as the Generals carried a 32-14 lead into the break.
“They’re going to force a boatload of turnovers and live-ball turnovers kill you,” said Logan coach Kevin Gertz. “I think we had eight of those in the first half. They scored 16 points and we were down 18.”
Ilderton, Logan’s primary ballhandler, was swarmed all night by Russell and Kierstyn Doss and sat most of the second quarter due to foul trouble. That, coupled with Winfield’s frenetic pace, forced the Wildcats into 19 first-half turnovers.
“That’s the way that we roll,” said Spang of her team’s up-tempo style. “The girls feel comfortable pushing the ball, they feel so much more comfortable running that pace.”
Russell scored seven of her points in the third quarter and Lauren Hudson added six in the period to help Winfield engineer a 13-5 run over the first five minutes of the second half to put Logan away for good.
“I think [Winfield is] ranked third, and I’m not putting anyone down, but I’ve seen number one play and I’ve seen number two play, and I don’t think anybody is better than [Winfield]” said Gertz. “It’s a senior-dominated team, and they went out and played the way they’re capable of and handed it to us.”
Logan (10-15) is the latest of a long line of victims for Winfield, which cruised to the Region 4 Section 1 title with a 78-57 win over state tournament-bound Nitro.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” said Spang. “The girls are focused in, they’re narrowed in, they’re playing as a team. I think they’re going to take that and head all the way. I have no doubts, whatsoever, that they’re going to keep on trucking.”
Lauren Hudson finished with 11 points and Emily Hudson had 10. Ilderton led Logan with 12 points.