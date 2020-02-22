Woodrow Wilson didn’t have to wait long for its chance at avenging a 61-50 loss to South Charleston in Beckley on Wednesday.
On Saturday, in the girls third-place game of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions at the South Charleston Community Center, the No. 4 Flying Eagles used defense and rebounding do just that.
Woodrow (16-5) held a 38-25 rebounding advantage and didn’t allow an SC shot to reach the rim in the final minute in securing a 42-39 win of the No. 7 Black Eagles in a physically grinding affair.
A pair of free throws from Victoria Staunton with 1:08 remaining gave Woodrow the lead, and two more from Liz Cadle with 17.4 seconds remaining provided the final margin as the Flying Eagles held SC without a point over the final 1:32.
“When you lose you can’t wait to play that team again so we were champing at the bit,” Woodrow coach Brian Nabors said. “We felt like we let one get away at our place.”
In that game, SC trailed early before rallying behind 28 points from Myra Cuffee to pull away late.
Cuffee scored a game-high 16 on Saturday, including a bucket with 1:32 remaining to give SC a 39-38 lead after Woodrow had led by as many as five in the second half. But her points came on 6-of-18 shooting.
Maliha Witten added 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting, but outside of SC’s two leading scorers the team was a combined 3 for 25 from the floor with 12 points.
“If someone said you’d hold [Woodrow Wilson] to 42 points today, I’d have taken pretty good bets on that,” SC coach Gary Greene said. “We’re getting some rebounding inside, but we’re not getting any scoring. Our post players have to step up.”
Staunton registered a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds while Cadle narrowly missed one, going for 13 tallies and nine boards. Woodrow’s job on the offensive glass helped make up for 22 turnovers as the Black Eagles (15-6) used their own zone defense to cause havoc as well.
SC led by five after a 7-2 run early in the third quarter but it was immediately answered by an 11-1 spurt for Woodrow. Cuffee hit a 3 at the third-quarter horn to send the game to the fourth with Woodrow leading 32-30.