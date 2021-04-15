The scheduled girls basketball sectional championship game Thursday between Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson was halted because of a COVID-19 positive case, and the future of the game remained unclear Thursday evening.
Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors told television station WVNS that the contest, which is the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 title game in Beckley, was called off following a positive case at Greenbrier East.
Jeremy Buchanan, the athletic director at Oak Hill and the tournament director for the sectional, told the Gazette-Mail on Thursday that the game has been postponed until 7 p.m. Saturday in Beckley. He said the protocol directive came from the Secondary School Activities Commission.
Greenbrier East officials were reportedly hoping to get the game postponed until Saturday in order to conduct tests on the Spartans’ players, which could clear them to compete in the sectional finals.
Some Woodrow Wilson coaches and officials, however, wary of their team being affected, wanted the game canceled, which would advance the Flying Eagles to the regionals uncontested. Several girls sectional games around West Virginia have already been canceled due to COVID protocol this week, with some of the affected teams eliminated. No forfeit wins or losses were accrued, as the unaffected teams advanced uncontested.
In a one-sentence statement to the Register-Herald, Woodrow Wilson athletic director J.T. Payne said, “We want to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and we also want to ensure that both teams have the opportunity to play in the regional final.”
However, once teams make it to the sectional championship round, as Greenbrier East has done, the losing team is not eliminated, but must go on the road for its co-regional final game. So if Woodrow Wilson does advance uncontested into the regionals as the winner, Greenbrier East would still be eligible to play in the regionals against either George Washington or Capital, who meet in the Region 3 Section 1 championship on Friday.
The winning team in each sectional final around the state hosts the losing team from the opposite section in the regional co-finals. Regional winners then qualify for the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Woodrow Wilson (12-4), ranked No. 6 in the state’s Class AAAA poll, beat Greenbrier East 66-47 on April 5. The Spartans (14-5) are unranked in the state poll.
The athletic directors at Woodrow Wilson (J.T. Payne) and Greenbrier East (Sheryl Hulmes) did not respond to interview requests.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC, said his organization usually takes a “hands off'' approach with the scheduling for sectionals, which are run by the schools around the state. The SSAC gets more involved once teams reach the regional tournament level in each sport.
“We give them a lot of latitude to work it out with their opponent,'' Dolan said Thursday evening. “Obviously, you can't carry it too far, because you've got to have one eye on the next round and the game that gets you to the state tournament.
“We've told other people, too, to work it out as best you can, but there has to be some point of no return. I think people have been respectful of these [COVID] problems. Obviously, we've had some problems and each one is different.''
Dolan said the SSAC defers to the decisions of local health departments in times of COVID.
“That's one area we have not gotten involved in,'' Dolan said. “The local health department oversees each school in their county and whatever they say, we go along with it. We'll help adjust any schedules we can. Even though all cases may look like they're doing the same thing, each case is different based on what the health department [determines].''
A regular-season game between Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson was suspended last season after an off-court altercation involving a Greenbrier East fan, a Woodrow coach and state police. In a postgame interview, Gov. Jim Justice, the Spartans coach, called the Woodrow team “a bunch of thugs,” a remark that the Flying Eagles players and coaches felt was racially motivated.