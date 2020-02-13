Five Woodrow Wilson girls basketball players were handed down two-game suspensions from the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Thursday, according to tweets from the Register-Herald’s Tyler Jackson and Rusty Udy.
The suspensions stemmed from a scuffle in a game at Greenbrier East Tuesday. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter.
The Flying Eagles were scheduled to play Hurricane on Thursday night and were set to play without their top three leading scorers and four of their top five against the Redskins. Those players will also be out in a game at home on Wednesday in a pivotal Mountain State Athletic Conference tilt against South Charleston.
Point guard Liz Cadle (14.7 points per game) and Victoria Staunton (11.3) were two of the players suspended for leaving the bench during a scuffle between a Woodrow assistant coach and Greenbrier East parent. Jamara Walton, the team’s sixth player and third-leading scorer at 9.3 points per game, was also given a two-game suspension, as were post player Olivia Ziolkowski and guard Cloey Frantz. Ziolkowski is also a starter.
The Flying Eagles are in third place in the MSAC and in position to clinch a spot in the consolation game of the MSAC Night of Champions scheduled for Feb. 22 at the South Charleston Community Center. The team could still make the championship game if it won out and George Washington lost to either Capital or Spring Valley.
A loss to South Charleston would put the Black Eagles into the consolation game and send Woodrow into a tie for fourth with Cabell Midland, where the Flying Eagles would own the tiebreaker over the Knights. Only by losing to Hurricane and to SC could Woodrow fall into the-fifth place game.