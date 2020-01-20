For a second straight week, not much changed in the AP girls basketball polls as Wheeling Park, North Marion and St. Joseph remained atop the Class AAA, Class AA and Class A rankings respectively.
Going further, all three top fives stayed the same as well. George Washington made the biggest jump, moving from No. 8 to No. 6 in Class AAA one spot behind No. 5 South Charleston. The Black Eagles stayed put despite a loss to No. 2 Cabell Midland last week.
Again, the Kanawha Valley's two ranked Class AA teams stayed the same with Winfield checking in at No. 2 and Nitro at No. 7. The only move in double-A came from Wyoming East, which checked in at No. 10 after not being ranked last week.
Among small schools, the only movement was St. Marys moving from 10th to a tie for ninth with Williamstown.