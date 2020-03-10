All season long, Winfield played like and said the things befitting a team with long-term goals of settling unfinished business.
For most of the year, Nitro played like and said the things befitting a team searching for some way to finally break through.
In the end, both did what they needed to do to land themselves in the state girls basketball tournament, which tips off at the Charleston Coliseum on Wednesday morning and runs through Saturday night.
The Generals and Wildcats earned the No. 2 and No. 5 seeds, respectively, in the Class AA bracket and are the only two Kanawha Valley teams to still be playing. This year marks the first year since 2000 that a Valley team didn’t make the Class AAA field and only the second time in the tournament’s history, dating back to 1976.
For Winfield, which plays five seniors in its usual seven-player rotation, Wednesday’s 1 p.m. showdown with No. 7 Westside will in a way mark the end of a three-year battle to get back to where the future once seemed so bright.
Three years ago, Winfield made a run to the state semifinals, armed with athletic youngsters and a pressing, up-tempo style that gave opponents fits. It seemed the team would be a staple among the state’s elite in the years that followed.
However, in the two seasons after, the Generals were eliminated before making the state tournament, leaving those five seniors with one last shot this season. Three years and two head coaches later, those five players finally have a second chance at a run to a state title.
“It’s a great feeling because we haven’t been there since my freshman year, and it’s something we’ve all strove toward since we were little,” senior guard Mara McGrew said after the team’s regional co-final win over Logan last Thursday. “It’s been a goal of ours and we feel really good about it.”
With good reason. The Generals (23-2) have smothered Class AA competition to the tune of an 18-0 record and an average margin of victory of 35.5 points per game.
Like the Generals team that last made a state tournament appearance in 2017, this one hangs its hat on its swarming defense where it is averaging 18.2 steals per game. And they come from everywhere, with four players averaging three or more steals per contest and six registering two or more.
And while the Charleston Coliseum is notorious for taking its toll on shooters and offenses, defense is reliable anywhere, and that’s what has the Generals brimming with confidence entering Wednesday.
“They call us ‘PressField’ and we just apply a lot of pressure and that’s where we get a lot of our points from,” McGrew said. “That’s how we all like playing. We love running.”
All Nitro had to do to arrive on Wednesday was overcome a 20-point first-half deficit on the road at Wayne in a sectional semifinal, a place its postseason had ended in three consecutive years. Then, after falling in a sectional final at Winfield, the Wildcats had to erase a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit at Lincoln County in a regional co-final.
Nitro was able to do that, winning by two at Wayne and in overtime in Hamlin, leaving coach Pat Jones ecstatic, but likely with less years left on his life.
“Oh man,” Jones said. “I was in a lot of different palpitations with my heart at Lincoln County. But these girls, they’re fun.”
Junior guard Baylee Goins has certainly been fun to watch during Nitro’s postseason run as she’s averaged 42.7 points over the Wildcats’ last three contests, outscoring the rest of her team 128-75 over that stretch.
In a matchup with No. 4 Lincoln at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Goins will likely have to be just as good and then some as the Wildcats face a Cougars squad with plenty of state-tournament pedigree, making its fifth straight appearance. It’s also a squad predicated on defense as Lincoln has allowed 50 points or less in 19 of 24 contests this season.
For Jones, the biggest challenge may be getting his team past the high of making its first state tournament since 2007 and refocused on reaching for more.
“At the beginning of the year, the goal was to make the state tournament, so now we switch goals and the goal is to win the state tournament,” Jones said. “We just have to stay focused and stay composed. We’re growing, but we’ve got to come into that game just like it’s another game.”
No. 3 Fairmont Senior and No. 6 PikeView will kick it all off at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, with No. 1 North Marion facing No. 8 Bridgeport at 5:30 p.m. Class AA semifinals are set for 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday with the title tilt scheduled for noon Saturday.
Class AAA
No. 1 Parkersburg will begin its pursuit of a third straight state championship at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday against No. 8 Spring Mills. The Big Reds (19-5) have lost just one game against in-state competition this season, a 50-49 defeat at Wheeling Park in the team’s second game of the season on Dec. 11. No. 2 Woodrow Wilson will also start its state tournament run on Wednesday against a hot No. 7 Morgantown team that upset Park in a regional co-final to get to Charleston.
The classification’s other two quarterfinals will both be held Thursday — No. 5 University vs. No. 4 Cabell Midland (11:15 a.m.) and No. 6 Martinsburg vs. No. 3 Greenbrier East (7:15 p.m.).
Class AAA semifinals are both scheduled for Friday at 5:30 and 9 p.m., with the championship game finishing off the tournament at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Class A
No. 1 St. Joseph put together one of its most impressive regular seasons to date, going 22-1 against a national schedule and will enter ranked 20th in the country according to maxpreps.com. The small-school quarterfinals will all be held on Thursday, with the Irish opening against No. 8 St. Marys at 5:30 p.m. St. Joseph will be looking for a 10th state championship in 12 years.
No. 6 Wheeling Central will take on No. 3 Gilmer County to kick things off Friday at 9:30 a.m. with No. 7 Tucker County squaring off with No. 2 Parkersburg Catholic at 1 p.m. No. 5 Summers County and No. 4 Pocahontas County will close the day at 9 p.m.
Class A semifinals are scheduled for 11:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday with the championship game being held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.