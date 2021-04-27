Williamstown jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never trailed as the No. 5-seeded Yellow Jackets defeated No. 4 Frankfort 50-45 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA girls basketball state tournament Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Williamstown (17-3) advances to at 1 p.m. Friday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between top-seeded Parkersburg Catholic and No. 8 Ravenswood.
Jayla Wiseman scored 16 points for Williamstown, including a 7-for-7 at the free-throw line, and had 12 rebounds. Lakyn Joy added 12 points and Georgie Inman had nine points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Williamstown led 29-18 at halftime, but Frankfort outscored the Yellow Jackets 13-7 in the third quarter to cut its deficit to five points. That’s as close as the Falcons would get.
Marie Perdew led Frankfort with 18 points and eight rebounds. Halley Smith had 11 points and four steals for the Falcons.
Class A
Tug Valley 67, Pendleton County 24: Kaylea Baisden erupted for 33 points, including nine 3-pointers for the Panthers in their quarterfinal win.
Baisden went 9 for 19 from 3-point range and added eight rebounds for No. 1 seed Tug Valley. The Panthers jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter.
Tug Valley (13-2) advances to the semifinals, where it will play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against the winner Tuesday’s late semifinal between No. 4 seed Tucker County and No. 5 seed Webster County.
Ana Young paced No. 8 seed Pendleton County with a team-high nine points and Brandy Bowers added eight. The Wildcats end their season at 6-5.
Calhoun County 75, River View 34: The Red Devils jumped out to an 18-point lead after the first quarter in rolling to a comfortable quarterfinal win.
No. 3 seed Calhoun County (14-3) advances to the semifinals at 11:15 a.m. Thursday against No. 2 seed Cameron.
Josie Montgomery (24 points) and Savannah Cunningham (23 points) combined for 47 for Calhoun County. Joselyn Yeager was also in double-figure scoring with 16 points for the Red Devils.
Trista Lester was the lone double-figure scorer for No. 6 seed River View (15-3). The Raiders shot just 24% from the field (11 for 45).
Cameron 42, Madonna 24: The Dragons defense held the Dons to 19% shooting from the floor and knocked off Madonna for the fourth time this season.
No. 2 seed Cameron (17-1) advances to the semifinals, where it will play Calhoun County at 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
The Dragons won despite poor shooting of their own at just 25%. Ashlynn Van Tassell was the lone double-figure scorer for the game with 14 points for Calhoun County and Reagan Gray grabbed nine rebounds.
For No. 7 seed Madonna (9-9), Vanessa Alatis tallied a team-high eight points and Jazzy Melnyk chipped in with seven.