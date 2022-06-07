When Jason White’s Morgantown squad dropped a 41-36 decision in the Class AAA girls basketball state championship game, he figured his coaching career in the state of West Virginia had come to an end.
Not quite.
The final stop will come on Friday as White will serve as the assistant coach to Wheeling Park’s Ryan Young for the North squad at the North-South All-Star Classic. Skills competitions will be held at the South Charleston Community Center from 5-5:30 p.m. with the girls game tipping off at 6. The boys game will be held afterward.
To say the game will be White’s final stop before moving to Greenville, North Carolina, where his wife Stephanie accepted a job within the East Carolina University athletic department earlier this year, couldn’t be much more literal. He will arrive with a car full of belongings and depart with a head full of memories on Saturday morning.
“It’s kind of a little bit surreal to think about the run we’ve been fortunate enough to have in Morgantown,” White said. “I always wanted to be a head coach and give it a shot and see if I could run a program, you’re never really sure unless you do it. I jumped into it with both feet and attacked it. I never would’ve dreamed we would have the success we’ve had. Now that it’s kind of coming to an end and I get a last opportunity to coach, I’m grateful to be selected to coach the game and have one more chance to coach a game in the state. The opportunities the game of basketball has given me and what West Virginia girls basketball has given me, I can’t think of a better way to go out and give back and do it with somebody I consider to be a good friend in coaching in Ryan.”
The game will cap a busy week for White, who drove back from Greenville on Monday to speak at Ravenswood coach Mick Price’s Ohio River Basketball Camp on Tuesday. White played under Price and graduated from Ravenswood High School.
“It’s a full circle a little bit for me,” White said. “I was a camper at the Ohio River Basketball Camp, I was a counselor in high school, I had the chance to coach for Mick for a few years, I was a coach at camp and now I’m a speaker. He asked me to speak and I told him I’d be in Greenville and he said, ‘Don’t worry about it,’ and I said, ‘No way, man. Everything you’ve done for me and the game, I’ll be there.’”
White will finish up his teaching duties in Morgantown on Wednesday before traveling to Charleston for North-South festivities Thursday and Friday. Once there, White and Young will inherit a talented roster full of familiar, talented players.
“I just look forward to coaching all that talent,” White said. “Some of those thorns in my side over the years, I get to be their coach now. I look at a kid like Shelby McDaniels from Buckhannon[-Upshur]. Year after year we were trying to find ways to come up with stops against them.
“These games are fun but I’m too competitive to just roll the ball out and see what happens. I want to win.”
For nine seasons at the helm, White and his Mohigans did a lot of winning. That included three consecutive Class AAA state championships (2014-16) and the 2021 National Federation of State High School Associations West Virginia Coach of the Year award.
Time will tell where the road takes White once he arrives in Greenville, but a couple of things are for sure — the resume is there and, according to White, the itch to coach always will be present. White has little doubt that, sooner rather than later, he’ll find his way back to a sideline.
“I always want to be around the game,” White said. “The thing is, as a coach you’re always trying to be prepared and prepare your kids. But going into this, I feel completely unprepared. I don’t know how their classifications, state tournament, sectionals and regionals work — I would like to get back in but I wouldn’t mind being an assistant or even a volunteer for a year to feel it all out, learn the ropes and learn how things are done.
“I look forward to getting down there. It’s a new challenge.”