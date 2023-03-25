High school athletes who advance to the next level typically have to tick all the boxes.
George Washington’s Finley Lohan fits the bill as a potential college basketball player as the 5-foot-11 junior guard led the Patriots with 17.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season.
Her numbers are just one part of her game, GW coach Jamie LaMaster said.
“Her experience and her leadership and her growth over these last three years have been amazing,” LaMaster said. “She’s always had the physical tools, but the mental part of the game has just grown tremendously. She’s our undisputed leader. She’s good in the community, she’s good in the classroom, she’s great on the court. She just has all the intangibles and does all the right things.”
For her leadership and on-court performance, Lohan is the Gazette-Mail’s All-Kanawha Valley Player of the Year.
Lohan has been a member of the All-Kanawha Valley team all three years of her high school career. She was Rookie of the Year in 2021 and a first-teamer in 2022.
Joining Lohan on the first team is her teammate, 6-2 sophomore Zaniah Zellous, who averages 16.4 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Three more sophomores round out the first team: St. Albans’ JayCee Elzy, South Charleston’s Natalie Smith and Sissonville’s Kynna Britton.
George Washington dealt with some costly injuries all season as would-be returning senior starters Kierstyn Fore and Kensy Thomas both suffered season-ending knee injuries.
LaMaster said Lohan had to take on even more responsibility due to the injuries.
“Finley really had to step up,” LaMaster said. “We have new players on the court. Some kids we thought were going to be more role players are now in the starting lineup. So she has to get out there and lead those kids as well. She does a tremendous amount for us.”
LaMaster said Lohan has plenty of Division I offers and will fit nicely somewhere in a couple years.
“We’ve had coaches come in during the preseason to our flex days and stop and visit,” LaMaster said.
“We had some coaches come to our games in person this year. A lot of that comes from her travel ball, but also her academic performance and leadership qualities. These are all the qualities you’re looking for in a Division I athlete.”
Lohan was selected to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AAAA all-state second team.
Here are capsule looks at the other first-team All-Valley players.
Zellous: The lanky forward just finished her first season of public school high school basketball after she transferred from Linsly after her freshman year. Just a sophomore, Zellous was one of the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s leading scorers. She averaged 16.4 points per game and 13.1 rebounds per game and LaMaster called her “a walking double-double.” Zellous also averaged three assists per game and led the Patriots with 91 blocks. Zellous was selected to the WVSWA Class AAAA all-state second team.
Elzy: St. Albans was one win away from a state tournament berth as the Red Dragons hosted their first regional since 2017. Elzy was a big part of the St. Albans offense, leading the team with 13.2 points, 11 rebounds and two assists per game. Elzy was selected to the WVSWA Class AAAA all-state second team.
Smith: A member of the All-Rookie team her freshman year, Smith was a force to be reckoned with inside the paint this season. Smith led the Black Eagles, averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Smith was an honorable mention on the WVSWA Class AAAA all-state team.
Britton: The sophomore is no stranger to the court of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center as the 2022 All-Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year helped her team to a Class AAA state tournament berth both years of her high school career. Though Sissonville was drubbed in the first round last season, the No. 7-seeded team earned an impressive 49-45 quarterfinal win over No. 2 Wayne this year. In that game, Britton was the leading scorer with 16 points. Britton averaged 20 points and seven rebounds per game this season. Britton was named to the WVSWA Class AAA all-state first team.
Other award winners: Nunu Pannell of St. Albans earned Freshman of the Year as she scored 10.5 points per game with six rebounds and four assists. Charleston Catholic’s Claire Mullen earned Defensive Player of the Year. Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan and St. Albans coach Rick Steele are Co-Coaches of the Year.