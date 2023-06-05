Poca’s girls basketball team has a new head coach and he’s a friend of the program.
Sam Neff, who was an assistant under boys coach Allen Osborne for two years, announced on social media Monday that he is the new coach of the Dots.
Neff is a former Nitro player and he coached as an assistant there, Poca, made a stop at St. Albans and then returned to Poca.
Neff replaces Jess Coleman at the position.
“I’m super-excited,” Neff said. “Just a little backstory, I really didn’t have any intention of leaving the boys program but sometimes God just lays things on your heart that are unexpected and that’s what happens. I’m super-excited. We have a lot of young talent that I think we can build on and turn us into a really good program at Poca.”
Neff graduated from Nitro in 2013 before beginning his coaching career.
“My first coaching gig came in 2015 with Kevin Musilli at Nitro,” Neff said. “After that I coached at Poca High School with Derek Ragle for one year. Then I went to St. Albans High School with Bryan England for one year. I was the Poca Middle boys head coach for two years then I spent the last two year with Coach Osborne at the high school.”
Neff is thankful for the tutelage he’s received over the years as an assistant, freshman coach and middle school coach.
“Even going back to when Coach Musilli was at Nitro he gave me my first gig, I was the freshman coach,” Neff said. “Coach Ragle taught me how a program should be run and he’s been a great mentor of mine. Same thing with Coach England. Obviously with Coach Osborne, I’ve learned more basketball in the last two years then some people learn in an entire lifetime. That’s everything from X’s to O’s, relationships with players and parents.”
Neff was part of Poca’s Class AA boys state championship team in 2022. Neff’s goal is to bring the winning tradition back to the girls program.
“I really hope I can get that started with the girls team,” Neff said. “They’ve been pretty good in the past decade. I think they made two state tournament runs. They had a rough go of it here recently but they have some talent I think can be built upon. I’m excited about that and I really appreciate everything the coaches I’ve worked under have done for me. I wouldn’t be here without them.”