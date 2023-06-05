Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Poca’s girls basketball team has a new head coach and he’s a friend of the program.

Sam Neff, who was an assistant under boys coach Allen Osborne for two years, announced on social media Monday that he is the new coach of the Dots.

