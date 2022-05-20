Rosters for the 2022 North-South All-Star boys and girls basketball games have been released by the West Virginia Athletic Directors Association.
The games, which will be in doubleheader format, are set for June 10 at the South Charleston Community Center, with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. while the boys get going at 7:30 p.m.
Each team features some of the top basketball players from their respective regions of the state.
On the girls side, the South All-Stars -- coached by George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster and Nitro coach Pat Jones -- are Dionna Gray (Huntington), Talayah Boxley (Capital), Peyton Ilderton (Logan), Hannah Perdue (Pikeview), Jasmine Tabor (Wayne), Emily Lancaster (Nitro), Kayla Baisden (Tug Valley), Natalyia Sayles (Capital), Sasha Savetava (Herbert Hoover), Daisha Summers (Greenbrier East), Jayden Doub (St. Albans), Hannah Blankenship (Wyoming East) and Imani Hickman (Huntington).
"I'm familiar with several of these kids," LaMaster said. "If we get them all to play I think it's a nice little roster. A lot of those names on that list have had a lot of success and come from some successful programs. It should be a good lineup for the South."
The North All-Stars, coached by Wheeling Park's Ryan Young and Morgantown's Jason White, are Shelby McDaniels (Buckhannon-Upshur), Skyler Bosely (Parkersburg South), Marley Washenitz (Fairmont Senior), Avery Childers (Robert C. Byrd), Leslie Huffman (Parkersburg Catholic), Halley Smith (Frankfort), Malaysia Morgan (Gilmer County), Josie Montgomery (Calhoun County), Meredith Maier (Fairmont Senior), Alivia Ammons (Clay-Battelle), Katlyn Carson (North Marion), Kisten Roberts (Parkersburg) and Lanie Ross (Parkersburg Catholic).
"On the northern side, I haven't coached against her but Marley is attending the University of Pittsburgh," LaMaster said. "I think I saw [Malaysia] Morgan at the Scott Brown game. Meredith Maier of course is attending Marshall. That's quite a challenge."
On the boys side, the South All-Stars are coached by South Charleston's Josh Daniel and Wyoming East's Derek Brooks.
The South All-Stars include Isaac McKneely (Poca), Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland), Devin Hatfield (Herbert Hoover), Josiah Davis (Teays Valley Christian), Tanner Whitten (Wyoming East), Caleb Blevins (Man), Johnathan McComas (Charleston Catholic), Zane McCarty (George Washington), Cayden Faucett (South Charleston), Jackson Tackett (Logan), Zavion Johnson (St. Joseph), Ethan Colegrove (Tug Valley), Hunter Castleberry (George Washington), Kolton Painter (Nitro), Shad Sauvage (James Monroe).
The North All-Stars are coached by Notre Dame's Jarrod West and St. Marys' Mark Barnhart.
The North All-Stars include Alec Poland (Morgantown), Ashton Mooney (Parkersburg South), Ryan Reasbeck (Wheeling Central), Curtis Litton (Clay County), Trevor Beresford (Cameron), Rye Gadd (Webster County), Caleb Strobe (Tyler Consolidated), Jordan Holmes (Musselman), Ryan Maier (Grafton), DJ Coomes (Braxton County), Trevor Williamson (Magnolia), Aaron Forbes (University) and Eric Smith (Fairmont Senior).