Buffalo led by 18 points after the first quarter and had good balance in earning a 61-34 home victory over Wirt County in girls prep basketball Friday night.
Abby Darnley and Katie Bowling both had 11 points for Buffalo (2-0) and Chloe Hale added 10 points. Thirteen different players scored for the Bison.
Greenbrier East 85, Riverside 39: Haley McClure poured in 40 points, including eight 3-pointers as the Spartans rolled to the road victory.
Amya Damon added 13 points for Greenbrier East (3-0), which made 13 3-pointers. Freshman Alanna McKenzie led Riverside (1-1) with 17 points and Jasmine Symns scored 12 points.
Logan 66, Man 28: The Wildcats led the Hillbillies by 21 and only allowed six first-half points in earning the home win.
Sophomore Peyton Ilderton tallied a game-high 24 points for Logan (1-0), Jill Tothe added 14 points and Autumn Adkins contributed 10. Olivia Ramsey scored 13 points for Man.
Cabell Midland 86, Musselman 65: Jasmine Wheeler (25 points) and Autumn Lewis (21 points) led the Knights to the road win.
Lewis added 13 rebounds and K.K. Potter scored 14 points for Midland (1-0). Musselman falls to 0-1.
Thursday’s girls game
Hurricane 54, Ripley 37: Hurricane jumped out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter en route to a home win over Ripley. Maggie Odour led the Redskins with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Kaitlyn Sarver scored a game-high 17 points for Ripley.
Boys
Teays Valley Christian 67, Grace Christian 58: TVC trailed by eight points after the first quarter but rallied for the home win.
Cole Young led the way for TVC (5-0) with 18 points, Richard Fu added 13 points and Brandon Cook contributed 12. Eli Foster scored a game-high 26 points for Grace Christian.