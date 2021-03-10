The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sydney Bolles tossed in 17 points as Charleston Catholic picked up its first girls basketball win on Wednesday, a 42-28 victory against visiting Buffalo.

Also for the Irish (1-2), ranked No. 6 in Class AA, Claire Mullen had 10 points. For the Bison (1-2), Chloe Hale and Alyssa Raynes each scored seven points.

Logan 53, Lincoln County 40: Peyton Ilderton netted 19 points to boost the host Wildcats to their fourth win without a loss.

Abbie Myers tacked on 12 points for the Wildcats, ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, who outscored the Panthers 22-6 in the fourth quarter. Avery Lucas led Lincoln County (3-2) with nine points.

Webster County 63, Doddridge County 51: Sydney Baird hit 13 of 15 free throws and scored 34 points as the visiting Highlanders remained unbeaten. Also for Webster (4-0), Natalie Snyder had 15 points.

The Bulldogs (0-3) received 15 points each from Laurel McCombs and Abby McDonald.

University 73, Parkersburg South 54: Lauren Dean scored 18 points and Ella Simpson 15 as the Hawks cruised to a home win.

Emily Sharkey tossed in 12 points and Ashlyn Weaver and Lily Jordan each added 11 for University (3-1). Hannah Wingrove poured in a game-high 21 points to pace the Patriots (0-2) and Skyler Bosley chipped in 11.