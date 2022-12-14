St. Albans girls basketball flexed its muscles Wednesday night.
Jaycee Elzy and Nunu Pannell combined to score 12 of St. Albans' 15 fourth-quarter points to help the Red Dragons to a 47-42 win over preseason Class AAAA No. 5 George Washington in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup at George Washington High.
St. Albans improved to 6-1, its only loss coming against Boyd County (Ky.). George Washington starts its campaign 0-2.
St. Albans coach Rick Steele knows it's no easy task to beat George Washington on The Hill.
"Not by any means," Steele said. "We preach just playing hard and playing every quarter. That was one thing we saw today. When things got hard, when things got tough, we just had to stay together and play four quarters. That's what we did well today. It was a learning moment in our last game when we let the game get away from us, but we did a good job. We played four quarters of St. Albans basketball."
It was a four-quarter effort for both teams, as neither team established a lead of more than 10 points.
St. Albans led 7-5 at the end of a low-scoring first period.
In the second, St. Albans broke ahead 19-12, but GW scored the next and final five points of the half and the score at the break was 19-17.
George Washington tied it at 19 to start the second half, but St. Albans once again pulled away with an 11-2 run to take a 30-21 lead - the largest lead for either team all night - midway through the third quarter.
GW stuck around as a bucket by Zaniah Zellous cut the St. Albans lead to 32-29. But three field goals by Elzy and Pannell's 6-of-8 free throw shooting in the final quarter forged a 44-36 Red Dragon lead that the Patriots, led by Zellous' 28 points, couldn't overcome.
Elzy and Pannell each scored 12 points to lead St. Albans. The Red Dragons made 14 of 20 free throws. Seven Red Dragons scored in the win.
"We knew guard play would be the difference," Steele said. "Zellous is an excellent player. I think they did a good job. I don't think we shot it that well from 3-point range, but we did attack the rim, get downhill. We did a good job of finishing. Shayla Montgomery was the MVP for the night."
St. Albans plays at Wayne on Friday at 7 p.m. and George Washington doesn't play again until Parkersburg comes to town on Dec. 20.