gw st albans6
St. Albans' Shayla Montgomery (20) goes after a rebound as George Washington's Zaniah Zellous tries to knock it away during Wednesday's girls basketball game at George Washington High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

St. Albans girls basketball flexed its muscles Wednesday night. 

Jaycee Elzy and Nunu Pannell combined to score 12 of St. Albans' 15 fourth-quarter points to help the Red Dragons to a 47-42 win over preseason Class AAAA No. 5 George Washington in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup at George Washington High. 

