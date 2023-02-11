WINFIELD — Chapmanville was just too much for Winfield on Saturday afternoon.
The Class AA No. 10 Tigers outscored the Generals 21-7 in the fourth quarter to earn a 43-30 Cardinal Conference prep girls basketball win at Winfield High School.
The fourth-quarter charge was led by Alaira Evans’ 11 points down the stretch. Evans finished with a game-high 22 points.
Chapmanville scored 23 points through three quarters before nearly equaling that total in the final period.
The Tigers (13-7) have won three in a row, while Winfield (11-9) has dropped its last two.
The Generals were outscored 29-11 in the second half. Coach Andy Johnson said it wasn’t just the fourth quarter that doomed his squad.
“It was more than the fourth quarter,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. Not that we weren’t getting good looks; we just couldn’t make anything.
“Defensively, I couldn’t ask for anything more from the girls. I thought they played really hard defensively. Chapmanville is a much bigger team than we are and they battled their guts out. We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket.”
Five Generals scored and only one was in double figures as Mianna Oglesby scored 12 points.
“The girls that are usually scoring for me weren’t able to do it today,” Johnson said. “I would say we outrebounded them. I emphasize rebounding and we rebounded really well. With the kind of team I have, we have to play a crazy game. You just have to tip your cap to them. They beat us. We got behind and we really had to start pressing. They just beat our traps.”
It was a defensive battle for the first three quarters as Winfield led 8-7 after the first and 19-15 at halftime. The game was knotted at 23 heading into the fourth.
Oglesby started the fourth off with a layup to give the Generals a 25-23 lead, but Jaycee Blair and Evans helped the Tigers to an 8-0 run in response.
Blair was Chapmanville’s other double-figure scorer with 10 points.
“They’re a tough matchup for my team because they’re so big and they can shoot,” Johnson said. “You have to get your hands up. You have to find their shooters. We did a really good job for most of the game, but they made us pay for it when we couldn’t find them.”
Winfield has two regular season games left, the first of which will be against Ripley at home on Tuesday. Then the Generals finish the regular season with a home game against Sissonville on Thursday.
“All season, we’ve been a defensive team and we’re going to continue to work on our defense, but we have to be more of an offensive team,” Johnson said. “Thirty points isn’t going to beat anybody.
Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.
