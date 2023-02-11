Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINFIELD — Chapmanville was just too much for Winfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Class AA No. 10 Tigers outscored the Generals 21-7 in the fourth quarter to earn a 43-30 Cardinal Conference prep girls basketball win at Winfield High School.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.