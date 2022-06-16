It was rare to see Charleston Catholic’s Claire Mullen wearing a basketball jersey in summer, a season usually dedicated to soccer.
But the rising senior is looking to help guide the Irish into more rarefied air on the hardwood, and she and the rest of Catholic’s roster and coaches know that work begins now.
The Irish roster was nearly intact as they participated in the Nitro Lady Wildcat Summer Hoops Shootout on Tuesday, logging valuable minutes against good competition.
For several players on the team, basketball isn’t their primary sport. That hasn’t stopped Catholic from being a staple in the state tournament, having made the field in three of the last five years.
What has been elusive is success at the Charleston Coliseum. With a roster stocked with key returnees as well as talented up-and-comers, the Irish believe this season could change that.
“Normally, it’s just those three months [of the season], but we’ve been practicing a little bit in the offseason — me and a few of the guards with [boys assistant coach] Ra’Shaud [Kincaid],” Mullen said. “He’s been training us once a week, so that’s helping us a little bit, I think.
“I think we realize how close we are in the state-tournament games and we want to be able to make it past the first game and maybe even to the state championship. I think me and [senior point guard] Annie [Cimino] have kind of held ourselves accountable and we want to help bring our team to that next level.”
If anything has hindered Catholic in recent seasons under coach Wes Hevener it’s been on the offensive side. Last year, for example, Catholic allowed just 39.1 points per game, holding opponents under 40 points 12 times in 22 games. Catholic went 9-3 in those contests. On the flipside, however, Catholic scored just 37.8 points per contest and broke the 40-point barrier nine times, including just once over the team’s final nine games.
There is no shortage of athleticism at Catholic as the team’s relentless pressure defense often ties opponents in knots. With several players citing soccer as their main sport, the endurance to keep the heat ratcheted up defensively is something the Irish will hang their hats on.
For the coming season, Hevener believes he could have the most skilled offensive team Catholic has fielded in quite some time with both morale and dedication to the sport increased.
“I think offensively, we’re going to be better — it’s a huge piece to what we’ve been missing,” Hevener said. “We play defense at a high level and that’s not going to change for us. I think we want to do more in transition this year, turn our defense into offense a little more.
“Trying to convert easy opportunities and offensively, we’re just going to be better because they’re a year more advanced. I think they understand what we’re trying to do.”
Both Cimino and Mullen are returning starters, as is center Katherine Skinner. She will be pushed in practice by rising freshman Mary Rushworth, a fellow center Hevener is excited about.
“She’s a high-energy player, she has a lot of enthusiasm and brings some height we haven’t always had,” Hevener said. “And she’s extremely athletic.”
Guard Aurelia Kirby showed flashes and made big outside shots as a freshman last year with rising junior forward Sarah Rahin and senior Marcie Wheeler also showing improvement in the summer. Finally, sophomore Molly Messer, a guard who missed the bulk of her freshman season while rehabbing a knee injury, is another player Hevener said should provide a boost.
“What she brings to the game offensively is something we haven’t had in a while either,” Hevener said. “She can really shoot the basketball.”
Will it all lead to an even deeper run in the postseason this coming year? That remains to be seen. But whether it’s the competition at the Shootout, in practices or at workouts orchestrated by the players, improvement via commitment seems to be the theme this offseason.
“I think it’s great for our kids to come out and compete at a high level and play good, quality talent,” Hevener said. “It allows some of the younger ones having not played at this level before to feel out the speed of the game and it gives us a chance to see where we’re at.
“In general, the depth of the program at the moment is going to make us better. There’s so much competition. We’ve got four or five battling for post spots and another probably six to seven kids battling for guard spots, and that’s a great place to be.”