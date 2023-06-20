Nitro’s girls basketball team certainly didn’t end last season the way it wanted to.
The Wildcats won the 2021 Class AAA state tournament and earned a 2022 state tournament berth, but the 2023 season wasn’t as kind as Nitro, as the Wildcats fell to Winfield in a Region 4 Section 1 semifinal.
Nitro, which graduated one starting senior in West Virginia State University signee Taylor Maddox, is looking to come back stronger this year and the Wildcats made a key addition to their roster.
Natalie Smith, a 5-foot-11 junior who transferred to Nitro from South Charleston, will likely be one of the Wildcats’ team leaders this season.
Smith was an honorable mention on the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AAAA All-State team at South Charleston and she was an All-Kanawha Valley first-team selection after averaging 15 points per game.
Smith and a fellow junior, forward Ava Edwards, put their skills on display during Tuesday’s Nitro Lady Wildcats Shootout at Nitro High.
Edwards has a strong resume of her own as she’s started since she was a freshman and was an All-Kanawha Valley second-teamer last season as she averaged 10.4 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
Smith and Edwards helped the Wildcats to a 45-25 exhibition win over Lewis County.
The summer workouts did not mark the first time Smith and Edwards played together.
“We played AAU together actually last year so we have a little bit of experience playing together,” Edwards said. “This summer so far we’ve played really well together and I think we’ll just continue to get better.”
Edwards thinks Smith, her former Ohio Valley Dragons teammate, has already proven her value to the squad.
“I like that she can help me bring the ball up the floor,” Edwards said. “She can handle the ball well. She can handle in the paint and get some rebounds too. She can shoot the 3. She does everything she needs to do and she helps our team out a lot.”
Smith had gave similar compliments to Edwards.
“We click really well,” Smith said after the Wildcats downed Lewis County. “She sees the floor and she sees the person open and she gets it. We move and we talk and we play good defense. She just played a great defensive game. I really like playing with Ava.”
Smith explained why she transferred to Nitro.
“I really thought it was the best decision for me,” Smith said. “I didn’t really have any help at SC anymore. I played with four seniors last year so I had to make the best decision and I feel as if [coach] Pat [Jones] and [assistant] Andy [Jones] and the whole Nitro staff has my best interest in mind. I’m really liking this Nitro team. They’re very welcoming and I think we play really good together.”
Smith expects Nitro to be a strong team after a summer of workouts.
“I feel like we’re going to click together and be a tough team to beat this year,” Smith said. “I’m working out the best I can. I’m trying to be the best for my team and trying to get us all together and get our chemistry.”
Smith and Edwards said they both have to step up as team leaders this season.
“I have to be more confident in myself,” Smith said. “With my other teammates, I’m learning all their skills and how they play. It’s going to take a little time, but I think I can get there.”
“I try to get everybody up and positive and not let them get down on themselves after a bad game,” Edwards said. “I always try to talk to people if they’re struggling.”
Jones has high expectations for Smith and Edwards as not just players, but leaders.
“The last game against Huntington we didn’t play real well,” Jones said. “I told both of them that they’re the leaders on this team now and they have to show the leadership. When their heads are down, or if they’re playing with that defensive intensity like they did the last game, the rest of the team follows their lead.
“If they’re upset, the rest of the team is going to be upset. But if their energy is up and they’re playing hard, the rest of the team is going to be up. This is our second shootout playing together and a lot of the girls are getting familiar with Natalie and Ava because a lot of them are freshmen out there that I’m dressing for the varsity side.”
Regardless of the growing pains, Jones likes what he sees.
“I couldn’t be happier for where we are being June 20,” Jones said. “I think we still have a lot of things to work on defensively and offensively, but for the most part I’m very happy about where we stand.”
Jones thinks his team has the pieces to return to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center next March.
“It’s not because of me and my coaching staff,” Jones said. “It’s because of the energy that the players bring. When we’re not in the gym, they’re in the gym. I got twins now so it’s hard for me to get down here for open gyms and use flex days, but I got three or four who come down at 7 in the morning and run three miles on the track and still come and get two or three hundred shots up per day.
“It’s not so much about the coaching staff wanting to do it — they want to do it. They didn’t like the way last year ended and they’re excited to see the potential of this team and where it can lead to.”
Edwards is using last year’s early playoff exit as motivation this season.
“Last year we had a really bad season and we lost in the first round of sectionals,” Edwards said. “No one was happy about it, so we’ve all been in the gym a few times a week. We have a lot more girls playing AAU. We’re getting in the gym more. Getting in the weight room and getting strong and we’re doing everything to improve ourselves.”