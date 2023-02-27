Almost half of the girls basketball teams in the Kanawha Valley are still alive as six KV squads are set for regional co-final competition this week.
Four of those Kanawha Valley teams are hosting regional competition and a victory means a trip to the state tournament which begins March 7 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Class AAAA
Three Kanawha Valley teams remain in the state's highest classification as George Washington, South Charleston and St. Albans look to advance to Charleston next week.
George Washington (16-7) won the Region 3 Section 1 tournament to earn home court advantage; the Patriots will host Princeton (10-14) in the Region 3 co-finals Wednesday at 7 p.m.
GW, which fell in the first round of last year's state tournament, downed Princeton 55-39 on Jan. 9 in their lone meeting this season.
GW coach Jamie LaMaster said that regular-season meeting means nothing in the playoffs.
"A lot of things have changed since then for both teams," LaMaster said. "The fact that we were successful against them the first time has nothing to do with this time. We do have some recent film to look at. Princeton has to be feeling confident with their sectional semifinal win over Greenbrier East. That was an elimination game. This is another elimination game with an even bigger prize in the state tournament. We expect Princeton's best on Wednesday evening."
South Charleston (13-11) makes the trip south to play at Woodrow Wilson (15-8) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Region 3 co-finals.
The Black Eagles went 2-0 against the Flying Eagles in the regular season, downing Woodrow 47-44 on Dec. 6 and 51-37 on Dec. 30.
SC coach Karley Walker said Woodrow senior guard Keanti Thompson is back with the team and the Flying Eagles look different than they did in December.
"We were successful beating them twice, but that was also way earlier in the season," Walker said. "They have another one of their better players back which we did not see in the regular season in Keanti. That gives them a whole different dynamic. They got five times quicker now that they have her because they can go with that smaller lineup. We've just got to be prepared for the pressure that they're going to bring. They're going to be hungry. We beat them twice and they're not going to want to get beaten by us for a third time."
South Charleston is coming off a 55-49 Region 3 Section 1 final loss to George Washington while Woodrow downed Princeton in its Section 2 final.
St. Albans (14-10) earned a Region 4 Section 2 championship with a 69-61 win over Parkersburg on Feb. 24 and the Red Dragons are hosting a regional for the first time since 2017.
The Red Dragons will host Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Cabell Midland (17-6) in the Region 4 co-finals on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
St. Albans coach Rick Steele said the Knights are a formidable opponent.
"Good opponent and good team," Steele said. "They're very well coached and have good players. It's going to be hard to slow down their dynamic four or five girls who can put the ball in the hoop."
One of those dynamic players is MSAC Girls Player of the Year Jayda Allie. Steele talked about what his team has to do to slow down the senior shooter.
"We'll have to play our best defenders on her and keep her off the 3-point line as much as possible," Steele said. "We'll try to force her into some bad situations."
Midland downed St. Albans twice this season with a 58-56 win on Nov. 29 and a 45-36 win on Jan. 17.
The Knights fell to Spring Valley in their Section 2 final.
Class AAA
Sissonville and Winfield are the remaining Class AAA Kanawha Valley teams.
Sissonville (13-10) won the Region 3 Section 2 tournament with a 37-30 win at Lewis County and will host Westside (13-11) in the Region 3 co-finals as a result. That matchup is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Sissonville has won five of its last six and four in a row. The Indians did not face Westside in the regular season.
Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan explained his scouting report for Westside.
"From what I've seen from Westside on film, they're aggressive," McClanahan said. "They rebound well. They defend at a high level and when you have two teams that are one win away, it's a matter of who wants it more."
Sissonville won a regional title on its home court last season and McClanahan said that experience will be important Wednesday.
"I think from an experience side, we've been here last year," McClanahan said. "We've gotten over the hump and we responded well and the experience should help us. We get to play in front of our home crowd and we've been having some really good crowds this year adding value to our games and girls respond well to it."
Winfield has a tough task as the Generals make the trip to Wayne (23-1) on Wednesday for a Region 4 co-final.
The Generals (13-10) fell to Ripley 55-43 in their Section 1 final and fell to Wayne 57-31 in a regular-season meeting.
First-year Winfield coach Andy Johnson said his team is going to have to play its best basketball in order to earn a state tournament berth.
"Wayne in my opinion is the best team in the state in our division," Johnson said. "The priority for my kids is we have to be able to compete on the rebounds. If we can't compete with them on the boards we're really going to have a hard time. Those girls are relentless rebounders. I think I have the crew to do it. They're also going to have to score. We've struggled all year putting the ball in the basket. It would be nice Wednesday if we could make a couple shots."
Class AA
Charleston Catholic is the lone Kanawha Valley team remaining in Class AA and the Irish will host Roane County on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a Region 4 co-finals matchup.
Roane County (16-8) is a familiar foe for the Irish (14-10) as the teams faced off twice this season and Catholic went 2-0. The Irish won 40-28 on Jan. 14 and 54-50 on Feb. 7.
Catholic coach Wes Hevener expects a competitive contest.
"I think it's going to be an interesting matchup," Hevener said. "All of our games this year were relatively close. They could have gone either way. I think it's a pretty evenly matched game."