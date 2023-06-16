St. Albans’ girls came oh-so-close to a Class AAAA basketball state tournament berth this past season.
The Red Dragons hosted a regional final for the first time since 2017 but fell to Cabell Midland 61-58 in the Region 4 bout.
St. Albans coach Rick Steele admitted his team lacked experience.
That will not be the case as the 2023-24 basketball season quickly approaches, and the Red Dragons were back together as a team on Friday at University of Charleston’s Wehrle Innovation Center for a day-long summer camp.
Steele was courtside for St. Albans’ three scrimmages (one junior varsity, two varsity).
The varsity Red Dragons played Parkersburg South and Herbert Hoover, and the JV squad met Spring Valley.
Steele, who was All-Kanawha Valley co-coach of the year last season, said he’s excited about his squad — one that graduated one senior from last year and had no one transfer out.
“We return our first-team all-stater, JayCee Elzy,” said Steele, who is in his third year at the helm of the Red Dragons. “We return Kanawha Valley freshman of the year Nunu Pannell. She was honorable mention all-state as a freshman. Our team is just surrounded by a bunch of upperclassmen, which is new for us because they’ve always been underclassmen.
“Shayla Montgomery is a senior this year. Laynie Binion is going to be a senior this year. We have juniors and seniors who are going to play minutes for us this year, which is rare. There’s still going to be some learning and some growing, but hopefully we’ll be able to use some of the returning girls that we do have and turn the tide this year.”
Elzy, a junior, averaged 13.2 points and 11 rebounds last season. Pannell scored 10.5 points per game with an average of six rebounds and four assists. Binion scored 10 points per game with three rebounds and three assists.
With the passage of HB 2820, which allows high school students to transfer from one school to another one time for any reason without losing a year of eligibility, transfers have been one of the main storylines this offseason.
On the St. Albans girls basketball team, however, no one transferred in or out.
“It’s special,” Steele said. “I think it’s very special that kids from our area, the ones that did come, want to come. I also think it’s special that the ones that we do have want to stay. It’s a unique deal. It’s going to take some learning and getting used to.
“We are pretty deep. We have good depth. I don’t know if that’s the reason no one wanted to come. I’m going to run with the ones that want to wear Lady Red Dragons on their jersey. Not the name on the back, but the name on the front.”
Class AAAA Region 4 is one of the strongest in the state, but St. Albans was just a few made shots away from getting out of that region last year. Steele said the Red Dragons are using the postseason loss as motivation.
“Being a quarter away and losing that game by three points, I can replay every moment of that game in my head just because of the intensified atmosphere that we had,” Steele said. “It’s definitely been a motivational tool for us. We’ve been hitting the weights harder. You can see the intensity in the girls’ eyes. They were young playing in that. It’s definitely left a bad taste in our mouths. We hope to avenge that.”
Steele said he’s most excited about having a more experienced group of players for the first time in his high school coaching career.
“I’m ready to coach an older squad,” Steele said. “I feel like I’ve been coaching the youngest team in the Valley or in the state for the last two or three years. They’re older now. They played varsity as freshmen; they play AAU basketball. Hopefully they’re able to adjust and move on the fly. That’s one thing I’m most excited for. We have two years under our belt.”
With two years of experience for the players comes two years of experience for the coach as well.
“Coming from coaching middle school three or four years ago to now being at the high school, playing with the big boys, it’s definitely allowed me to mature and grow in a lot of areas,” Steele said. “I’m a sponge. I never want to stop learning. Hopefully the older I get, the more I learn and grow.”